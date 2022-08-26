Elaine Thompson-Herah disqualified, Hobbs beat Jackson in Lausanne 100m

Firstly, race favorite Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce pulled out due to a hamstring niggle, while Olympics champion Elaine Thompson-Herah false-started and was disqualified.

But even before Thompson-Herah’s disqualification, compatriot Shericka Jackson was cited for “disturbing” the start the first time of asking by the starter.

American Aleia Hobbs proved strongest mentally as she sped to victory in 10.87 seconds, just ahead of Jackson in 10.88 seconds, and Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast next in 10.89 seconds.

Fraser-Pryce had posted on social media the reason for her withdrawal prior to the running of the race.

She said: “Been struggling with some discomfort in my hamstring a couple days now and unfortunately it doesn’t seem to be getting any better.

“As a precaution my coach decided not to risk racing at this point. And I’ll have a few days to get some treatment before Brussell.”

She contonued: “I’m extremely disappointed that I won’t be able to compete tonight and I’m sure you are as well.

“Thanks again for the support and encouragement. No matter how hard we prepare sometimes things just don’t go as planned. The last thing I want to do is gain an injury/ injure myself.”