Dr. Kishore Shallow weighing re-election as CWI presidency hangs in the balance

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – With Cricket West Indies (CWI) elections just weeks away, the organization’s president, Dr. Kishore Shallow, remains undecided about seeking a second term.

While he acknowledges the possibility of continuing in the role, he insists that his decision will come after careful consultation and reflection.

“When the time is right, I will make that decision,” Dr. Shallow stated, offering no definitive answer on whether he will vie for re-election.

Governance reforms add a new dimension to decision

The uncertainty surrounding Dr. Shallow’s future comes at a pivotal moment for CWI, following the historic governance reforms passed earlier this week. These changes extended the term of office for the president and vice-president from two to three years, with a newly imposed limit of three terms.

Dr. Shallow, who first took office on March 25, 2023, alongside vice-president Azim Bassarath, is currently completing his inaugural term. However, his tenure in CWI leadership dates back to 2019, when he served two consecutive terms as vice president under former president Ricky Skerritt.

Weighing support and consultation

Despite speculation about his next move, Dr. Shallow remains noncommittal, emphasizing that his ultimate decision will be guided by discussions with CWI directors and stakeholders.

“I’m considering it, I’m open to going on for another term,” he explained. “It is something I will obviously decide when I have finished my consultation with the other directors, and if the support is there and the desire is there for me to continue, then I’m committed.”

With March fast approaching, the cricketing world now awaits Dr. Shallow’s verdict—one that could shape the future of West Indies cricket for years to come.