Dottin Half-century Not Enough to Prevent South Africa Series Win

Deandra Dottin’s 20th One-Day International half-century proved insufficient as West Indies Women slumped to a heavy eight-wicket loss, to hand South Africa Women their first-ever series triumph on Caribbean soil.

For the third straight outing at Coolidge Cricket Ground, the hosts batting let them down and only Dottin with a fluent 71 off 123 deliveries showed any real intent.

Opener Rashada Williams, featuring in only her third ODI, chipped in with 37 off 79 balls but West Indies Women lost their last five wickets for just 16 runs to be dismissed for 157 in the penultimate over of the innings.

Lively new-ball seamer Shabnim Ismail was South Africa Women’s best bowler with three for 31 while pacer Ayabonga Khaka (2-22) and leg-spinner Sune Luus (2-25) grabbed two wickets apiece.

In reply, Lizelle Lee struck her second half-century of the series and third of the tour with a polished unbeaten 78 as the visitors overhauled their target in the 37th over.

Lee counted nine fours in a 120-ball knock, erasing any doubt over the outcome in a 122-run first wicket stand with Laura Wolvaardt, whose 53 came from 68 deliveries and included half-dozen fours.

Left-arm seamer Qiana Joseph knocked over both Wolvaardt and Sune Luus (2) in the space of 25 balls with eight runs added but Lee and captain Dane van Niekerk (18 not out) saw their side home in an unbroken, 28-run, third wicket partnership.

Sent in earlier, West Indies Women found themselves in their now customary early trouble when Hayley Matthews (2) drove a low return catch back to Ismail in the third over and Chedean Nation edged a drive at seamer Marizanne Kapp (1) and was caught at second slip by van Niekerk.

Tottering on nine for two in the sixth over, Dottin came to her side’s rescue, combining with junior partner Williams in a 77-run, third wicket stand which revived the innings.

Dottin tempered her usual aggression to notch half-dozen fours and a six while Williams was measured throughout, hitting three fours.

Williams was one of three wickets to fall for 16 runs to leave the Caribbean side stumbling again on 102 for five in the 35th over and Dottin added a further 39 for the sixth with Joseph before another collapse came at the back end.

South Africa Women lead the five-match series 3-0 with the fourth match carded for the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

