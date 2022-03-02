Damion Lowe included in MLS team of the week

Inter Miami CF defender Damion Lowe has been named to the bench of the Major League Soccer (MLS) Team of the Week for week one of the 2022 season, following his strong debut in Inter Miami’s season opener against Chicago Fire FC on Saturday.

Inter Miami CF kicked off the 2022 MLS campaign with a point and a clean sheet in a scoreless game at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

The Jamaican international played for 90 minutes, recording his first clean sheet before an electric home crowd. Additionally, the center-back clocked in an 80% aerial duel win rate, recorded eight clearances, and had three key interceptions.

Lowe also aided in pressing the attack, entering the opponent’s final third seven times with one recorded shot attempt. Lowe’s inclusion is his first appearance in the Team of the Week and the first for an Inter Miami player this season.

Lowe was satisfied with his performance.

“I look forward to continuing my high work rate and just helping my teammates and Inter Miami to achieve a lot in the MLS this season. In terms of personal goals, I want to solidify myself as one of the best in the league, so this is a good start.”

The scoreless draw saw several players making their MLS debuts for Inter Miami, including the Heineken Man of the Match Clément Diop, who kept the shut out in his first start goal.

Other Inter Miami debut players were DeAndre Yedlin, Jairo Quinteros, Christopher McVey Mo Adams, Jean Mota, and Leonardo Campana.

Next, Inter Miami will hit the road for its second match of 2022, traveling to Texas to take on Austin FC on Sunday, March 6 at 4 p.m. ET.