Da Silva’s brilliance shines on dull day as rain and stalemates dominate

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – On a day when rain and resistance conspired to sap the drama from the West Indies Championship, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force captain Joshua Da Silva carved his name into First-Class cricket immortality with a dazzling century.

While all three matches of the third-round encounter concluded in anticlimactic draws, Da Silva’s heroic batting display provided a rare moment of brilliance in an otherwise uninspiring final day.

Red Force share spoils with Hurricanes

At Warner Park, Da Silva delivered a batting masterclass, following up his exquisite first-innings knock of 152 with an electrifying, unbeaten century. Racing to 100 off just 108 balls, he peppered the boundary with 11 crisp fours and a towering six before the match was inevitably called off. The Red Force ended on 191 for three, leaving the contest with the Leeward Islands Hurricanes without a definitive result.

Despite the drawn outcome, there was no shortage of effort from the Hurricanes, who fought valiantly to surpass Trinidad and Tobago’s commanding first-innings total of 529 for five declared. Resuming their reply at 317 for three, the Hurricanes’ hopes crumbled under the relentless pressure of spinners Khary Pierre and Yannic Cariah.

Pierre’s masterful spell yielded 5-93, while Cariah was equally lethal with 5-103. Once overnight batsmen Jewel Andrew (40) and Karima Gore (68) were dislodged, the Hurricanes’ lower order collapsed, losing six wickets for a mere 55 runs. Their eventual dismissal for 433 left them trailing in the first-innings battle, sealing the inevitable draw.

Showers snuff out action as Volcanoes and CCC settle foe stalemate

At Windsor Park, the elements had the final say in the battle between the Windward Islands Volcanoes and Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC). With just 11 overs possible on the last day, any hopes of a decisive finish were swiftly drowned by persistent showers.

CCC, resuming their second innings at 29 without loss after conceding a narrow first-innings deficit of 32, managed to add just 31 more runs before the weather intervened. Openers Damel Evelyn (37*) and Kieran Powell (20*) remained unbeaten as the match sputtered to an unavoidable draw.

Permaul’s spin wizardry earns Harpy Eagles first-innings points

Meanwhile, at the Guyana National Stadium, veteran spinner Veerasammy Permaul showcased his enduring brilliance, spinning a web around the West Indies Academy to ensure defending champions Guyana Harpy Eagles secured crucial first-innings points.

Permaul’s devastating spell of 6-75 was instrumental in dismantling the Academy for 249, leaving them agonizingly short of the Harpy Eagles’ modest first-innings total of 253. At one stage, the Academy appeared poised to seize control at 249 for seven. However, Permaul’s relentless accuracy shattered their hopes, as he dismissed Johann Layne (12) and McKenny Clarke (0) in quick succession before Gudakesh Motie put the finishing touch by bowling Zishan Motara (22).

Motie and Nial Smith provided strong support, claiming two wickets apiece, ensuring the Harpy Eagles held their advantage. Yet, any possibility of a more decisive result was erased by rain, which prevented them from starting their second innings and forced another frustrating stalemate.

While the weather and resistance from opposition batsmen ensured a trio of drawn matches, Da Silva’s majestic batting, Permaul’s clinical bowling, and moments of individual brilliance provided glimmers of excitement. As the West Indies Championship continues, teams will be eager to break free from the shackles of stalemates and seize decisive victories in the rounds to come.