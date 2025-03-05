Sports

CWI President Dr. Kishore Shallow leads historic talks to grow cricket in Peru

Kishore Shallow in Peru
Dario Barthley, CEO of BMP Sports (centre), Mohan Vaswani, Vice President Cricket Peru (left) and Cricket West Indies President Dr. Kishore Shallow, in conversation.
By Ben McLeod

LIMA, Peru – In a landmark move for cricket’s growth in the Americas, Cricket West Indies (CWI) President Dr. Kishore Shallow led a high-profile delegation to Lima, Peru, from February 21–23, 2025, for a series of discussions aimed at strengthening international collaboration and advancing cricket development.

Joining him on this strategic visit was Keith Joseph, President of the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC), as well as several key figures in Peruvian and regional sports administration. The talks centered on expanding cricket’s footprint in South America and positioning the sport for potential inclusion in the 2027 Pan American Games—a move that could be a game-changer for cricket’s visibility on the international stage.

Pioneering discussions with Peruvian sports leaders

The delegation engaged in high-level discussions with top Peruvian officials, including Renzo Manyari Velazco, President of the Peruvian Olympic Committee (POC); former POC President José Quinones González; Dario Barthley, CEO of BMP Sports; and Mohan Vaswani, Vice President of Cricket Peru.

The key objectives of these discussions included: Developing cricket infrastructure to support the sport’s sustainable growth in Peru. Creating collaborative training programs to nurture emerging talent in the region.

Establishing exchange initiatives between Cricket West Indies and Peruvian cricket bodies. Strategizing for cricket’s inclusion in the 2027 Pan American Games, a crucial step toward wider recognition of the sport.

West Indies’ influence in global cricket expansion

CANOC President Keith Joseph underscored the immense global impact of West Indies cricket and its role in shaping this initiative.

“The impact of West Indies cricket across the globe is well known. Having Cricket West Indies involved in the effort to bring cricket to the Pan Am Games is crucial. This preliminary engagement marks a significant step toward realizing that dream.”

Cricket’s growing appeal on the world stage makes this collaboration even more vital, as it aligns with a broader push to expand the game’s reach into new territories.

A pathway to the 2028 Olympics

President Dr. Kishore Shallow expressed his enthusiasm and strategic outlook, emphasizing that this initiative aligns perfectly with CWI’s 2024–2027 strategic plan, which prioritizes expanding markets and unlocking new developmental opportunities.

“As part of CWI’s strategic plan for 2024–2027, expanding our market and accessing new developmental opportunities are critical priorities. Peru presents excellent prospects, and both parties stand to benefit from collaboration.”

He further highlighted the potential impact of cricket’s inclusion in the Pan Am Games, viewing it as a stepping stone toward the sport’s presence in the 2028 Olympics.

“With the Pan Am Games on the horizon, we are enthusiastic about cricket’s inclusion. CWI is fully committed and prepared to play a key role in bringing this vision to life—not just for the Pan Am Games, but also as a stepping stone to the 2028 Olympics.”

A defining moment for cricket in the Americas

This visit to Peru marks a major milestone in cricket’s continued expansion across the Americas. By fostering international partnerships, investing in cricket infrastructure, and advocating for the sport’s inclusion in major multi-sport events, CWI and its partners are laying the foundation for cricket’s long-term success in the region.

With ongoing commitment and strategic planning, the dream of seeing cricket in the 2027 Pan American Games—and ultimately the 2028 Olympics—is closer than ever to becoming a reality.

