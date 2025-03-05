Cricket West Indies leadership confirmed Shallow and Bassarath to continue unopposed

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – In a resounding vote of confidence from the cricketing fraternity, Dr. Kishore Shallow has been nominated unopposed for a second consecutive term as President of Cricket West Indies (CWI).

Likewise, Vice President Azim Bassarath has also secured his nomination unopposed, reinforcing the strong leadership continuity at the helm of West Indies cricket.

The new term will officially commence on March 29, 2025, following CWI’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Antigua, where the organization is headquartered.

This marks the second straight election in which President Shallow has run unchallenged, an indication of the unwavering trust placed in him by regional cricket stakeholders.

Widespread endorsement from regional boards

President Shallow’s nomination was put forward by the Trinidad & Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) and the Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB), while Vice President Bassarath received backing from the Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) and the Windward Islands Cricket Board (WICB).

This broad-based support reflects a unified commitment to advancing West Indies cricket, as Shallow and Bassarath continue to drive strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening the sport across the region.

‘A strong endorsement of our vision’ – Shallow

Expressing gratitude for the continued faith in his leadership, President Shallow described the unopposed nomination as a testament to the direction CWI has taken under his administration.

“Being unopposed for a second term is a strong endorsement of the leadership and direction we have taken at Cricket West Indies. It speaks to the level of confidence in our vision and the progress we have made in stabilizing and advancing West Indies cricket.”

He emphasized the need to stay focused on the long-term objectives of West Indies cricket, ensuring sustained growth and development.

“Now, we must build on that progress, staying focused on the task at hand and not allowing ourselves to be distracted from our ultimate goal. We are one in purpose, working together for the betterment of West Indies cricket.”

Reaffirming his commitment to professionalism and good governance, Shallow acknowledged the responsibility that comes with the position.

“I understand full well the responsibility that comes with this position, and I remain committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and good governance.”

‘A privilege to continue serving’ – Bassarath

Vice President Azim Bassarath echoed similar sentiments, expressing his appreciation for the trust placed in him and his eagerness to continue working toward the advancement of West Indies cricket.

“It would be a privilege to continue serving as Vice President of Cricket West Indies. The passion and dedication of everyone involved in our cricketing ecosystem inspires me every day.”

He reaffirmed his commitment to making strategic decisions that benefit players, fans, and the future of the sport.

“As we seek to embark on a new term, I am committed to ensuring we continue to make decisions that benefit our players, fans, and the future of West Indies cricket. I thank all our members for their confidence, and I look forward to working together for the betterment of the game.”

A leadership team focused on the future

With the official confirmation of nominations on February 27, 2025, Shallow and Bassarath will continue leading CWI’s mission to strengthen cricket development, enhance governance, and build a competitive future for West Indies cricket.

As their second term begins, expectations remain high for continued progress and stability, with the cricketing community rallying behind their leadership.