Yvette-Colbourne-278x90
Sports

Cricket West Indies leadership confirmed Shallow and Bassarath to continue unopposed

Cricket West Indies leadership
By Ben McLeod

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – In a resounding vote of confidence from the cricketing fraternity, Dr. Kishore Shallow has been nominated unopposed for a second consecutive term as President of Cricket West Indies (CWI).

Likewise, Vice President Azim Bassarath has also secured his nomination unopposed, reinforcing the strong leadership continuity at the helm of West Indies cricket.

The new term will officially commence on March 29, 2025, following CWI’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Antigua, where the organization is headquartered.

This marks the second straight election in which President Shallow has run unchallenged, an indication of the unwavering trust placed in him by regional cricket stakeholders.

Widespread endorsement from regional boards

President Shallow’s nomination was put forward by the Trinidad & Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) and the Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB), while Vice President Bassarath received backing from the Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) and the Windward Islands Cricket Board (WICB).

- Advertisement -

This broad-based support reflects a unified commitment to advancing West Indies cricket, as Shallow and Bassarath continue to drive strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening the sport across the region.

‘A strong endorsement of our vision’ – Shallow

Expressing gratitude for the continued faith in his leadership, President Shallow described the unopposed nomination as a testament to the direction CWI has taken under his administration.

“Being unopposed for a second term is a strong endorsement of the leadership and direction we have taken at Cricket West Indies. It speaks to the level of confidence in our vision and the progress we have made in stabilizing and advancing West Indies cricket.”

He emphasized the need to stay focused on the long-term objectives of West Indies cricket, ensuring sustained growth and development.

“Now, we must build on that progress, staying focused on the task at hand and not allowing ourselves to be distracted from our ultimate goal. We are one in purpose, working together for the betterment of West Indies cricket.”

Reaffirming his commitment to professionalism and good governance, Shallow acknowledged the responsibility that comes with the position.

“I understand full well the responsibility that comes with this position, and I remain committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and good governance.”

‘A privilege to continue serving’ – Bassarath

Vice President Azim Bassarath echoed similar sentiments, expressing his appreciation for the trust placed in him and his eagerness to continue working toward the advancement of West Indies cricket.

“It would be a privilege to continue serving as Vice President of Cricket West Indies. The passion and dedication of everyone involved in our cricketing ecosystem inspires me every day.”

He reaffirmed his commitment to making strategic decisions that benefit players, fans, and the future of the sport.

“As we seek to embark on a new term, I am committed to ensuring we continue to make decisions that benefit our players, fans, and the future of West Indies cricket. I thank all our members for their confidence, and I look forward to working together for the betterment of the game.”

A leadership team focused on the future

With the official confirmation of nominations on February 27, 2025, Shallow and Bassarath will continue leading CWI’s mission to strengthen cricket development, enhance governance, and build a competitive future for West Indies cricket.

As their second term begins, expectations remain high for continued progress and stability, with the cricketing community rallying behind their leadership.

More Stories

Women’s Super50 Cup Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago crushes Barbados, climbs to top of Super50 Cup standings

Trinidad and Tobago's women’s cricket team extended their impressive winning streak in the CG United Women’s Super50 Cup, securing a five-wicket victory over previously...
Kishore Shallow in Peru

CWI President Dr. Kishore Shallow leads historic talks to grow cricket in Peru

LIMA, Peru – In a landmark move for cricket’s growth in the Americas, Cricket West Indies (CWI) President Dr. Kishore Shallow led a high-profile...
Jamaica’s Thompson and Clayton strike gold at Astana Indoor Meet

Jamaican sprinters Clayton and Watson deliver season-best performances at World Indoor Qualifiers

Jamaican sprint sensation Tia Clayton delivered a statement performance on Saturday, storming to victory in the women’s 60-meter final at the World Indoor Qualifier...
Andre Raymond Trinidad

Trinidad’s Andre Raymond looks for revival at Dunfermline after limited role at St Johnstone

Trinidad and Tobago international Andre Raymond is set to complete the remainder of the season at Dunfermline Athletic, after securing a loan move from...
West Indies Women’s Head Coach Shane Deitz

West Indies women’s cricket gets development boost with high-performance seminar

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – In a decisive move to elevate women’s cricket in the Caribbean, Cricket West Indies (CWI) orchestrated a high-performance meeting over...
Reggae Girl Becky Spencer returns to Chelsea on loan as Blues bolster goalkeeping options

Reggae Girl Becky Spencer returns to Chelsea on loan as Blues bolster goalkeeping options

Chelsea is delighted to welcome back experienced goalkeeper Becky Spencer, who has joined the club on loan from Tottenham Hotspur until the end of...
Faith, focus, and first-class success! The rise of Carlon Bowen-Tuckett

Faith, focus, and first-class success! The rise of Carlon Bowen-Tuckett

When Carlon Bowen-Tuckett stepped onto the field on the third day of West Indies Academy’s clash against Barbados Pride, he carried an air of quiet confidence. Resuming...
Guyana U-20 Women triumph over Haiti to secure CONCACAF Championship spot

Guyana U-20 Women triumph over Haiti to secure CONCACAF Championship spot

In a high-stakes showdown, Guyana’s Under-20 Women’s National Team rose to the occasion, edging past Haiti 1-0 on Tuesday night to book their place in the next phase...
T&T, Guyana, and Barbados secure commanding Super50 Cup wins

T&T, Guyana, and Barbados secure commanding Super50 Cup wins

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The Barbados Women’s cricket team reinforced their dominance in the Women’s Super50 Cup, securing their third consecutive victory with a...
Guyana President Irfaan Ali urges residents to use cash grants to build long-term wealth

GCB hails Dr. Irfaan Ali’s appointment as CARICOM Cricket Sub-Committee Chairman

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has extended its full support for the appointment of Dr. Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana, as the new Chairman of CARICOM’s Sub-Committee on Cricket. The...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Women’s Super50 Cup Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago crushes Barbados, climbs to top of Super50 Cup...

Skip to content