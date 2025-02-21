Sports

Cricket icon Brian Lara returns to lead star-studded Windies line-up

By Ben McLeod

BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS – The stage is set for one of cricket’s greatest icons to return to the field, as legendary batsman Brian Lara has been appointed captain of the West Indies Masters for the upcoming 2025 International Masters League (IML).

The 55-year-old cricketing maestro, renowned for his exquisite stroke play and record-breaking innings, will marshal a formidable squad of Caribbean greats in the highly anticipated T20 spectacle, which is slated to begin on February 22. The tournament will feature retired cricketing titans from across the globe, including Australia, India, England, South Africa, and Sri Lanka.

A battle of legends across three cities

The 2025 IML promises to be a cricketing carnival of nostalgia and skill, with matches set to unfold across Navi Mumbai, Rajkot, and Raipur before culminating in a grand finale on March 16.

Lara and his men will launch their campaign on February 24 against Australia Masters, before locking horns with England, India, and South Africa in the group stages.

A squad packed with Caribbean firepower

The West Indies Masters squad is nothing short of electrifying, boasting an array of T20 powerhouses and seasoned campaigners. Fans can expect fireworks from Chris Gayle, while the likes of Dwayne Smith, Fidel Edwards, Denesh Ramdin, Lendl Simmons, and Tino Best bring experience, skill, and flair to the squad.

With a combination of explosive batting, deadly pace, and wily spin, the Windies line-up is primed to be a major contender in the tournament.

The International Masters League will be a dream tournament for cricket enthusiasts, as some of the sport’s most celebrated names return to the field.

Among the global icons joining the fray are Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Jacques Kallis, Hashim Amla, Jonty Rhodes, Eoin Morgan, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Monty Panesar, Kumar Sangakkara, Shane Watson, Shaun Marsh, and Ben Cutting.

The sheer depth of talent guarantees a thrilling exhibition of elite cricketing skills, nostalgia, and intense rivalries that once dominated the international stage.

Lara’s leadership and the road ahead

As the West Indies Masters embark on their quest for IML gloryall eyes will be on Lara, a man whose name is synonymous with cricketing excellence.

His leadership, paired with a squad overflowing with match-winners, makes the Windies a team to watch as they aim to conquer the tournament and etch their names in Masters League history.

With cricket’s golden generation back in action, the 2025 IML is poised to be a spectacle of skill, power, and nostalgia—and under the captaincy of one of the greatest cricketers the world has ever seen, West Indies Masters will be chasing nothing less than T20 supremacy.

