CONCACAF confirms matchups for 2025 Gold Cup Preliminaries

MIAMI, Florida – The path to CONCACAF Gold Cup glory is officially set, as CONCACAF has unveiled the matchups for the high-stakes preliminary round of its flagship tournament.

With 14 national teams vying for the final seven coveted spots in the 2025 Gold Cup Group Stage, the upcoming home-and-away series promises fierce competition, high drama, and unforgettable moments.

Slated to take place during the FIFA Match Window in March 2025, these decisive matchups were determined using CONCACAF’s latest rankings, ensuring a fair yet compelling structure where the highest-ranked team takes on the lowest-ranked opponent.

Exciting match-ups announced

The preliminary draw has set up intriguing encounters, with traditional powerhouses facing determined challengers:

Costa Rica (1) vs Belize (14)

Jamaica (2) vs Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (13)

Honduras (3) vs Bermuda (12)

Guatemala (4) vs Guyana (11)

Trinidad and Tobago (5) vs Cuba (10)

Martinique (6) vs Suriname (9)

Nicaragua (7) vs Guadeloupe (8)

The first legs are scheduled for Friday, March 21, 2025, with the return fixtures set for Tuesday, March 25, 2025. The winners of each two-legged series will earn a ticket to the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup, where they will join the nine pre-qualified teams, including reigning giants United States, Mexico, and Canada, along with special guest nation Saudi Arabia.

Bigger and better than ever

As CONCACAF’s premier international competition, the 2025 Gold Cup is set to be a thrilling spectacle, featuring the best teams in North America, Central America, and the Caribbean. The 18th edition of the tournament will commence on June 14, 2025, culminating in a grand finale on July 6, 2025.

With matches spread across 14 world-class stadiums in 11 major metropolitan areas throughout the United States and Canada, fans can expect an unparalleled celebration of football, as teams battle for regional supremacy and international recognition.

The countdown has begun, and as the preliminaries loom, the road to Gold Cup glory is about to get intensely competitive. Who will rise, who will fall, and who will claim their spot on CONCACAF’s grandest stage? The answers will be revealed come March 2025.