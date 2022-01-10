Clarendon College, Dinthill Technical Book All-Rural Champions Cup final

Clarendon College and Dinthill Technical High School will contest the final of the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)/Digicel Champions Cup knockout football competition following victories in semi-final action at Stadium East on Saturday January 15.

In the curtain-raiser Clarendon College blankeDinthilld defending champions Kingston College with two late goals, while in the second game at the same venue, neither team could find the target at the end of regulation time, forcing a penalty shoot-out which Dinthill Technical won 5-4 over Jamaica College.

The Lenworth Hyde-coached Clarendon College ended the reign of Kingston College as Keheim Dixon broke the deadlock in the 85th minute when he stole possession from a defender and went on a solo run which ended with him toe-poking the ball between the legs of Kingston College’s goalkeeper.

And four minutes later as Kingston College pushed numbers forward, Christopher Hull was composed as he played a give-and-go from outside the penalty area to receive a high ball which he controlled before slotting past the hapless goalkeeper to seal the deal for the Clarendon side.

It was sweet revenge for Clarendon College who had been beaten by Kingston College in the 2019 final of the said competition.

The second game was evenly contested by first-time semi-finalists Dinthill Technical and former champions Jamaica College, but there were few chances created by either team.

With Dinthill Technical conceding just one goal all season, and Jamaica College looking strong in defence on Saturday, it was no surprise that penalties decided the contest.

Garey Mills, Tameish Richardson, Jaheim Thomas, Shamiar Hutchinson and Shamar Martin converted their spot-kicks for Dinthill Technical, while Romain Blake, Marlon Pennnicooke, Duncan McKenzie and Tarick Ximines replied for Jamaica College.

Michael Graham with the fourth kick was the only one to miss from the spot, thus presenting Martin with the chance to become Dinthill Technical’s hero.

The final is slated for this Saturday at a venue yet to be announced.