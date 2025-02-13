Chris Gayle confident Virat Kohli will rewrite Champions Trophy record books

NEW DELHI, India – Cricketing legend Chris Gayle has thrown his full support behind Virat Kohli, predicting that the Indian batting maestro will soon surpass his long-standing record for the most runs in the ICC Champions Trophy.

Gayle, who amassed an impressive 791 runs in the tournament’s history, believes that despite Kohli’s recent struggles with the bat, the Indian star is more than capable of eclipsing his tally when the highly anticipated event kicks off next week.

A record well within reach

With Kohli needing just 263 more runs to dethrone Gayle from the top of the leaderboard, the West Indian powerhouse has no doubts about the inevitability of the milestone falling.

“It is easy for him to get 200 runs,” Chris Gayle told the Times of India. “I don’t know how many games they will play, but I am sure he can get over 200 runs. I am sure he will get a century, so it’s just a matter of time before he goes on to break that record.”

Having shared the dressing room with Kohli at Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League, Gayle has witnessed firsthand the sheer brilliance of the Indian batter. He firmly believes that one good innings is all Kohli needs to reignite his dominance.

Form is temporary, class is permanent

Though Kohli has endured a lean patch in recent outings, Gayle remains unwavering in his assessment of the Indian superstar’s pedigree.

“He is still the best player in the world, regardless of form,” Gayle insisted. “Virat is still the best player—the stats prove that. It is one of those phases we cricketers go through. I know it is coming at the back end of his career as well, but these things happen. He just needs to pick himself up and come again.”

Kohli’s hunger for runs and his ability to perform under pressure have made him one of the most feared batters in world cricket. Gayle is certain that the Champions Trophy will provide the perfect stage for the Indian icon to silence his critics.

Mixed emotions for Gayle as tournament returns

While the self-proclaimed “Universe Boss” is excited to see the return of the Champions Trophy, he admits to a sense of disappointment that his beloved West Indies will not be part of the competition.

“I am disappointed no West Indies in the Champions Trophy, but it is good to have the tournament back, and I am looking forward to it,” he said.

With the tournament set to begin and all eyes on Kohli, cricket fans around the world will be watching closely to see if Gayle’s bold prediction comes true.