Carter wrecks Academy to set up Pride win

Veteran all-rounder Jonathan Carter’s five-wicket haul derailed a promising run chase by West Indies Academy and earned Barbados Pride a comfortable 82-run win in the Super50 Cup Friday night.

With the development side cruising at 98 for one in the 24th over in pursuit of 280 at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, the 34-year-old Carter intervened with his medium pace to claim five for 30 and send the innings crashing to 197 all out off 44 overs.

He made a double strike in the 24th over, removing Kirk McKenzie (10) and Kevin Wickham (0), and the innings never really recovered despite opener Keagan Simmons’s 50 off 77 balls and Kevlon Anderson’s 36 from 44 deliveries.

Earlier, the experienced Hope brothers – Kyle (69) and Shai (50) – had both gathered half-centuries while rookie Zachary McCaskie pitched in with 54 as Pride rallied to 279 for six off their 50 overs.

Sent in, Pride flourished courtesy of a 102-run, opening stand between Kyle Hope, who struck two fours in a 97-ball knock, and McCaskie who lashed three fours and two sixes in a 78-ball stay at the crease.

When McCaskie fell in the 25th, Kyle added a further 54 for the second wicket with Shai who then put on 31 with Carter (9) for the third wicket, before perishing at the end of the 45th – one of four wickets to fall for 35 runs.

Shamar Springer then propped up the lower order with an entertaining 17-ball 41 which included three fours and two sixes.

In reply, Simmons led the Academy run chase, counting half-dozen fours in a 65-run, opening stand with Leonardo Julien (32) and then in a 33-run, second-wicket partnership with McKenzie.

But Carter’s double strike set back the innings significantly as four wickets then tumbled for 21 runs, and neither Anderson, who struck four fours, nor captain Nyeem Young – with a 19-ball 24 – could arrest the decline.

CMC/