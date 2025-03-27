Carifta glory awaits! Card, Dockery, and Jamaica’s elite set for showdown

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The countdown to the 52nd Carifta Games is officially on, and Jamaica is set to unleash a formidable 76-member squad in Trinidad and Tobago next month.

Leading the charge are sprint sensations Gary Card and Sabrina Dockery, the fastest schoolboy and schoolgirl on the island, both primed to dominate their respective events when the regional championship unfolds from April 19 to 21.

Card’s electrifying speed sets the bar high

Seventeen-year-old Gary Card has been nothing short of spectacular this season. With a blistering personal best of 10.07 seconds in the 100 meters, he enters the Under-20 boys’ division as the overwhelming favorite for gold. But Card isn’t stopping there—he’s also anchoring Jamaica’s 4x100m relay team, ensuring his explosive talent gets multiple chances to shine on the track.

Joining him in the Under-20 100m is Shaquane Gordon, another electrifying sprinter with a knack for the big stage. Gordon will also double up in the sprint hurdles, where he will face stiff competition, including fellow Jamaican Daniel Clarke, whose dominant 13.06-second run at the Carifta Trials made him a clear medal contender.

Dockery ready to conquer the Caribbean

Eighteen-year-old Sabrina Dockery has built an aura of invincibility around her sprints, making her a prime contender for gold in the Under-20 girls’ 100m and 200m. Dockery’s raw acceleration and effortless top-end speed have left competitors trailing in her wake, and expectations will be sky-high when she steps into the blocks.

She will share the 100m and 200m spotlight with the dynamic Shanoya Douglas, forming a lethal one-two punch for Jamaica’s Carifta campaign. With both sprinters also set to feature in the 4x100m relay, the speed quotient in the Jamaican camp is at an all-time high.

Young stars to watch in the Under-17 division

The future of Jamaican sprinting looks just as promising in the Under-17 category, where Jaydon Collins, a dominant force at the Carifta Trials, headlines the boys’ division. Collins, a sprint double winner, will be joined by middle-distance ace Carvel Nooks, whose endurance and tactical race execution have made him a rising star to watch.

On the girls’ side, Adora Campbell has already turned heads with her sheer speed, while Kevongaye Fowler is set to make a statement in the distance events. Both athletes will look to etch their names into Carifta history as they carry the Jamaican banner with pride.

Jamaica’s full Carifta squad: Under-20 boys:

Gary Card, Shaquane Gordon, Tyreece Foreman, Antonio Powell, Tajh-Marques White, Marcinho Rose, Shavan Jarrett, Joel Morgan, Daniel Clarke, Princewell Martin, Robert Miller, Michael-Andre Edwards, Rickoy Hunter, Chavez Penn, Aaron McKenzie, Joseph Salmon, Devontae Edwards, Despiro Wray, Tarique Daley, Paul Henry, Daniel Wright.

Under-20 girls:

Sabrina Dockery, Shanoya Douglas, Shevaughn Thomas, Abrina Wright, Jovi Rose, Cindy Rose, Sushana Johnson, Ahsara Frater, Tiana Marshall, Bryana Davidson, Rhianna Lewis, Rohanna Sudlow, Danielle Noble, Shanniqua Williams, Jaeda Robinson, Sabrina Atkinson, Shamoyea Morris, Marla-Kay Lampart, Kimeka Smith, Anastacia Hall.

Under-17 boys:

Jaydon Collins, Michael Graham, Kalel Archibald, Rushaine Richards, Dwayne Sharpe, Luke Plummer, Yohance Carty, Carvel Nooks, Brandon Bennett, Mark-Daniel Allen, Jayden Campbell, Eshanee Porter, Amani Phillips, Selethel Johnson, Kamari Kennedy, Brandon Lawrence, Kevaun Grant.

Under-17 girls:

Adora Campbell, Shayon Smith, Rihanna Scott, Seana Wilson, Shamieka McLean, Tracey-Ann Evans, Alikay Reynolds, Kevongaye Fowler, Denique Palmer, Malayia Duncan, Nickayla Russell, Alyssa Carty, Tshani Armstrong, Sackoya Palmer, Zavien Bernard, Jamie-Lee Tulloch, Davieka Lewis.

Eyes on the prize

As the team fine-tunes preparations for the regional showpiece, the spotlight will remain on Card, Dockery, and the rest of the squad to continue Jamaica’s legacy of dominance at Carifta. With the raw speed, talent, and competitive firepower embedded in this 76-member powerhouse, the expectation is clear—Jamaica is heading to Trinidad and Tobago with one mission: Carifta supremacy.