Caribbean sides overwhelmed as Nicaragua and Costa Rica dominate U-20 Qualifiers

Nicaragua CONCACAF
Nicaragua CONCACAF. Credit: STRAFFONIMAGES/FABIAN MEZA
By Ben McLeod

MIAMI, Florida – It was a day to forget for St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Cayman Islands, as both teams endured humbling defeats in the CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Qualifiers on Saturday.

St. Vincent fell 5-0 to an in-form Nicaragua at the Estadio Nacional de Fútbol, while Costa Rica obliterated the Cayman Islands with a 7-0 rout at Ato Boldon Stadium in Trinidad and Tobago.

From the opening whistle, both Caribbean squads found themselves on the back foot, struggling to cope with the intensity and precision of their opponents.

Munguia and Garache tear through St. Vincent

In Nicaragua’s clinical performance, Adriana Munguia and Perla Garache were the undisputed stars, each netting a brace to lead the charge.

Munguia wasted no time setting the tone, breaking the deadlock in the 14th minute. Just four minutes later, Garache doubled the lead, leaving St Vincent reeling early on.

The home side continued to pile on the pressure, and their dominance was further cemented after Daniela Manzanares unleashed a stunning free kick in the 49th minute, curling the ball past the helpless goalkeeper for a 3-0 advantage.

The onslaught wasn’t over, as Munguia struck again in the 69th minute, and Garache completed her brace five minutes from time, sealing a commanding 5-0 victory for Nicaragua.

Costa Rica crushes Cayman Islands in seven-goal drubbing

Meanwhile, over in Trinidad and Tobago, Costa Rica delivered an attacking masterclass, dismantling the Cayman Islands with a merciless 7-0 display.

From the very first whistle, the Costa Ricans looked unstoppable, with Keisy Taylor needing just two minutes to open the scoring. Sheika Scott doubled the lead in the seventh, and before Cayman could regain composure, Taylor struck again in first-half stoppage time, putting her side up 3-0 at the break.

Scott grabbed her second goal in the 30th minute, and the second half saw further punishment as Fabiana Sanabria (37’), Tiara Ruiz (56’), and Lucia Panigua (88’) all got their names on the scoresheet.

The Cayman Islands had no response, and the final whistle brought an end to a bruising encounter, with Costa Rica firmly in control from start to finish.

El Salvador joins the winners’ circle

Elsewhere in the qualifiers, El Salvador added their name to the list of dominant performances, thrashing the US Virgin Islands 6-0 in another one-sided affair.

For St. Vincent and the Cayman Islands, Saturday’s matches served as a harsh reminder of the gap in quality at this level. Both teams will need to regroup quickly, as they look to improve and restore pride in their upcoming fixtures.

Meanwhile, Nicaragua and Costa Rica continue to assert themselves as serious contenders in the tournament, their performances a warning to any team standing in their way.

As the CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Qualifiers roll on, the battle for supremacy intensifies, but for now, it’s a celebration for the victors and soul-searching for the vanquished.

More Stories

Reggae Girlz head coach Hubert Busby

Busby praises Reggae Girlz’ growth despite missed opportunities in 2-0 Peru victory

Head coach Hubert Busby Jr. walked away from the Reggae Girlz’ 2-0 victory over Peru on Monday with a sense of measured satisfaction. While Jamaica controlled the game with relentless attacking...
Julien Alfred and Charles reign supreme as St. Lucia’s best athletes of 2024

National pride soars as St. Lucia Cross awarded to cricket, track, and high jump legends

CASTRIES, St. Lucia – In a moment of national reverence and celebration, St. Lucia has honored three of its most illustrious sporting figures—Daren Julius Garvey Sammy,...
Jamaica’s Under-20 Reggae Girlz

Young Reggae Girlz overwhelm St. Kitts in a commanding 4-0 victory

Jamaica’s Under-20 Reggae Girlz continued their scintillating run in the CONCACAF Girls’ U20 Qualifiers, delivering a resounding 4-0 thrashing of St. Kitts and Nevis...
Geoffrey Maxwell

Jamaican football icon Geoffrey Maxwell remembered for his tactical brilliance and leadership

KINGSTON, JAMAICA – The football fraternity is in mourning following the passing of Geoffrey Maxwell, a towering figure in Jamaican football whose strategic brilliance, unwavering leadership, and deep love...
Azim Bassarath CWI

Bassarath asserts confidence in CWI leadership as election nears

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – With Cricket West Indies (CWI) elections fast approaching, Vice President Azim Bassarath has exuded unwavering confidence in both himself...
Guyana president Irfaan Ali

Dr. Irfaan Ali appointed new chair of CARICOM cricket subcommittee

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – In a significant transition for the governance of West Indies cricket, Guyana’s President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, has been appointed as the...
Former West Indies batsman Ricardo Powell 

Powell blasts ICC’s potential West Indies demotion, calls for unity and support for Coach Sammy

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – The storm clouds of controversy have gathered over international cricket, as former West Indies batsman Ricardo Powell has vehemently opposed the International Cricket Council’s...
Geoffrey Maxwell

Geoffrey Maxwell, former Jamaica footballer and coach, has died

Former Jamaica national footballer and coach Geoffrey Maxwell has died. He passed away on Saturday morning after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Maxwell, who played...
Cricket icon Brian Lara returns to lead star-studded Windies line-up

Cricket icon Brian Lara returns to lead star-studded Windies line-up

BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS – The stage is set for one of cricket’s greatest icons to return to the field, as legendary batsman Brian Lara has been appointed captain of the West...
Dominant U20 Reggae Girlz crush St. Vincent 7-0 in Qualifying opener

Dominant U20 Reggae Girlz crush St. Vincent 7-0 in Qualifying opener

MANAGUA, NICARAGUA – Jamaica’s U20 Reggae Girlz launched their CONCACAF Women’s U20 Qualifiers campaign in stunning fashion, delivering a clinical 7-0 dismantling of St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the National Football Stadium in Managua on...

Latest Articles

