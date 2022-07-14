Can Jamaica Defend its Gold Medals at World Championships?

On Friday, when the 18th World Track and Field Championship kicks off at Hayward Field in Eugene, powerhouse Jamaica will have three titles and nine medal positions to defend.

In 2019 Jamaica won three gold, five silver, and four bronze medals. Gold came in the women’s 100 m, 4×100 m, and the men’s long jump. Silvers were won in the women’s triple jump and shot put, the men’s 4×400 relay, and discus. The other silver came in the mixed 4×400. The bronze medals were captured in women’s 100 and 400 m hurdles, 4×400 m relay, and the 400 m.

The 100 m

Barring a major catastrophe, Jamaica is expected to defend the 100 m title and possibly repeat the Tokyo Olympics domination with a clean sweep of the medals. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is the defending champion, and she is expected to put everything on the line to not only defend but avenge her loss to teammate Elaine Thompson-Herah at the last Olympics. A win for the defending champ would seal her fate as the greatest female 100 m runner in the history of the World Championships. She would add to her titles in 2009, 2013,2015, and 2019.

Two-time Olympic defending champion Thompson-Herah has never won a 100 m World title. In 2017 she placed 5th and did one better in 2019. She was third at the national championships, but that gives no clue how she will perform in Eugene. In fact, the fastest woman alive is known to do big things in big moments in recent years. The last Olympics was a perfect example where she placed third at nationals but went on to defend her gold medal. And lest we forget, this was the same track she ran the second-fastest ever 100m. With her ravenous hunger to win, you can expect another special level of racing from Thompson-Herah.

To get to the title, however, both ladies will have to contend with national champion Shericka Jackson, who is eager to prove that her national title achievement last month was no fluke. Shericka has a business-like attitude about her these days and will no doubt lay every ounce of it on the track. The Olympic bronze medalist is coming off a high from victories over Fraser-Pryce and Thompson Herah. She has the motivation to do something spectacular.

All three women boast the fastest times for 2022; Fraser-Pryce 10.67, Jackson 10.77, and Thompson-Herah 10.79. The fireworks on the track on July 17th should be explosive!

The 4×100 m

The 4×100 m should be another gold for Jamaica if the baton is taken around the track safely. Even though the Jamaican team has not run since 2022, the firepower of Fraser-Pryce, Thompson-Herah, and Jackson virtually puts them on the center podium. Add Kimba Nelson, who was third at the Jamaica Trials, and Olympic gold medalist Briana Williams and it would have to take something special from the rest of the world to beat Jamaica. Jamaica is ranked number one in the event, followed by the USA and Great Britain.

The Long Jump

In the long jump, Jamaica will have the services of defending champion Tajay Gayle and Wayne Pinnock. Gayle has not shown his true colors since winning the gold medal in Doha. His best jump of 7.97 at the Jamaica trials was only good enough for second place behind Wayne Pinnock’s 8.14. Still, no long-jumper in the world has gone 8.5 meters this year, and no one in the top ten has gone beyond 8.6 m. If Gayle can produce his 2019 national record distance of 8.69, he should be in the prime position to swing another gold around his neck.

The biggest doubt about Jamaica’s defense will come in the long jump. But any betting person would be foolish to bet against them in the other two events.