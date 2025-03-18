Sports

Barbadian PM Mia Mottley hails Randy Harris’ historic rise to FIFA’s top ranks

Randy Harris’ historic rise to FIFA’s
By Ben McLeod

Barbados has taken its place on football’s world stage, marking a historic breakthrough with the election of Randy Harris to the prestigious FIFA Council.

In a defining moment for the nation, Harris, the president of the Barbados Football Association (BFA) and former Caribbean Football Union (CFU) leader, became the first Barbadian ever to secure a seat at FIFA’s highest decision-making table.

His landmark victory came during the 40th Ordinary Congress of the Confederation of North, Central America, and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF), held in St. Lucia on Saturday. The appointment cements Harris’ legacy as one of the Caribbean’s most influential football administrators.

Mottley applauds a trailblazing achievement

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley was among the first to celebrate Harris’ momentous accomplishment, taking to social media to express her pride and admiration.

“A historic moment for Barbados!” Mottley declared.

- Advertisement -

She lauded Harris’ nearly five decades of service to football administration, emphasizing the significance of his leadership for both Barbados and the broader Caribbean football community.

“With close to five decades of dedication and leadership in football administration in Barbados and the Caribbean, this is truly a well-deserved achievement,” she wrote.

A voice for the Caribbean on football’s global stage

Harris’ election is more than a personal triumph—it is a victory for Caribbean football as a whole. His new role on the FIFA Council positions him to advocate for the development and recognition of regional football at the highest level.

Mottley echoed this sentiment, expressing her confidence that Harris would be a formidable ambassador for Caribbean football.

“We look forward to seeing you champion local and regional football on the global stage,” she affirmed.

A legacy in motion

Randy Harris has long been a key figure in the evolution of Caribbean football. As a former CFU president and the driving force behind the Barbados Football Association, he has played an instrumental role in elevating the sport’s profile in the region. Now, with a seat at FIFA’s table, his influence extends beyond the Caribbean, shaping football policy and decision-making on an international scale.

For Barbados, Harris’ rise to the FIFA Council represents a powerful statement: the island is not just a participant in the global game but a leader ready to make an impact at the highest level.

With history made and a new chapter unfolding, all eyes will be on Harris as he takes on the challenge of representing the Caribbean in football’s most exclusive corridors of power.

More Stories

CONCACAF Gold Cup Jamaica

McClaren puts faith in homegrown talent for CONCACAF Gold Cup showdown

Jamaica’s national football team is set to take the field for the CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifiers with an unprecedented level of local representation in...
Jamaica’s Special Olympic

Jamaica Special Olympics team returns home with unmatched success

Jamaica’s Special Olympics delegation is basking in glory after a record-breaking performance at the 2025 World Winter Games in Turin, Italy. The team captured an...
Michail Antonio reflects on life after life-altering car crash

West Ham’s Michail Antonio vows comeback after devastating car crash

On a stormy December day, Michail Antonio’s world came crashing down—literally. The West Ham and Jamaican international striker lost control of his Ferrari just outside...
India Masters

Rayudu’s blazing 74 powers India Masters past West Indies for IML glory

The West Indies Masters fell short of championship glory yesterday as India Masters, led by a sensational innings from Ambati Rayudu, surged to a...
West Indies Women cruise to victory as Dottin, Matthews deliver masterclass

West Indies Women set for high-stakes clash against Scotland in World Cup Qualifiers

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – The journey to cricket’s grandest stage intensifies as the West Indies Women’s team embarks on its mission to secure...
Ackera Nugent Jamaica

Jamaica names 24-athlete squad for World Indoor Championships for Nanjing

For the upcoming 2025 World Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, Jamaica has unveiled a formidable team of 24 athletes and nine officials. The highly anticipated...
Jamaica Scorpions

Jamaica Scorpions strike late as Mindley’s fiery spell seals victory

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Marquino Mindley delivered a searing spell of fast bowling to propel the Jamaica Scorpions to a dramatic 40-run victory over...
West Indies Masters

West Indies Masters edge past Sri Lanka in thrilling semi-final clash

RAIPUR, India – The West Indies Masters delivered a spirited performance to secure a dramatic six-run victory over the Sri Lanka Masters in the...
Grand Slam Track

Grand Slam Track unveils star-studded line-up for historic Kingston Slam

NEW YORK – Grand Slam Track has officially revealed its full roster of 96 elite Racers and Challengers set to ignite the track at...
West-Indies-celebrate

West Indies breakout league set to ignite cricket’s next generation in 2025

Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) are set to revolutionize the regional cricketing landscape with the launch of...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Broward high school coach

Broward high school basketball coach accused of sexual relationship with minor

Skip to content