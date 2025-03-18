Barbadian PM Mia Mottley hails Randy Harris’ historic rise to FIFA’s top ranks

Barbados has taken its place on football’s world stage, marking a historic breakthrough with the election of Randy Harris to the prestigious FIFA Council.

In a defining moment for the nation, Harris, the president of the Barbados Football Association (BFA) and former Caribbean Football Union (CFU) leader, became the first Barbadian ever to secure a seat at FIFA’s highest decision-making table.

His landmark victory came during the 40th Ordinary Congress of the Confederation of North, Central America, and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF), held in St. Lucia on Saturday. The appointment cements Harris’ legacy as one of the Caribbean’s most influential football administrators.

Mottley applauds a trailblazing achievement

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley was among the first to celebrate Harris’ momentous accomplishment, taking to social media to express her pride and admiration.

“A historic moment for Barbados!” Mottley declared.

- Advertisement -

She lauded Harris’ nearly five decades of service to football administration, emphasizing the significance of his leadership for both Barbados and the broader Caribbean football community.

“With close to five decades of dedication and leadership in football administration in Barbados and the Caribbean, this is truly a well-deserved achievement,” she wrote.

A voice for the Caribbean on football’s global stage

Harris’ election is more than a personal triumph—it is a victory for Caribbean football as a whole. His new role on the FIFA Council positions him to advocate for the development and recognition of regional football at the highest level.

Mottley echoed this sentiment, expressing her confidence that Harris would be a formidable ambassador for Caribbean football.

“We look forward to seeing you champion local and regional football on the global stage,” she affirmed.

A legacy in motion

Randy Harris has long been a key figure in the evolution of Caribbean football. As a former CFU president and the driving force behind the Barbados Football Association, he has played an instrumental role in elevating the sport’s profile in the region. Now, with a seat at FIFA’s table, his influence extends beyond the Caribbean, shaping football policy and decision-making on an international scale.

For Barbados, Harris’ rise to the FIFA Council represents a powerful statement: the island is not just a participant in the global game but a leader ready to make an impact at the highest level.

With history made and a new chapter unfolding, all eyes will be on Harris as he takes on the challenge of representing the Caribbean in football’s most exclusive corridors of power.