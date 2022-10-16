Americas Netball World Cup Qualifier begins Sunday 

The Americas Netball World Cup Qualifier begins on Sunday at the National Indoor Sports Centre (NISC) in Kingston with a morning and an evening session.

The competition schedule shows 36 matches starting Sunday and ending on Saturday, October 22. Matches will be played every day with some days having sessions in the morning and in the afternoon. Two courts have been laid in the NISC which will see two matches playing simultaneously. Eight of the nine teams will compete in each session with one team resting. They will play in a round-robin format.

At 9:00 am (Jamaica time) the Cayman Islands face Barbados on Court One, with Antigua and Barbuda taking on Trinidad and Tobago at 9:20 am on Court Two.

At 11:00 am Grenada oppose St Lucia on Court One, with USA facing St Vincent and the Grenadines on Court Two and 11:20 am.

Following an Opening Ceremony the Cayman Islands return to Court One to take on Grenada at 6:00 pm, with Trinidad and Tobago facing St Lucia at 6:20 pm on Court Two.

Jamaica, who have already qualified for the Netball World Cup in South Africa next year and will be using these games to acquire ranking points, bow into action at 8:00 pm on Court One against St Vincent and the Grenadines, with Antigua and Barbuda facing the USA at 8:20 pm on Court Two.

The other teams are vying for two places in the World Cup next year.

Dwayne Gutzmer, chairman of the Local Organizing Committee, says everything is in place for a successful championship.

“The preparation has been going phenomenal to ensure that this championship is truly a spectacular event. The morning matches are free on Sunday and Wednesday, while the afternoon matches come at a cost, $800 for adults and $200 for children and if you want a season pass it’s only $4,800. Tickets can be had at Bill Express online and at their location as well as at the door on match days.”