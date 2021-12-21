Alia Atkinson Narrowly Misses Bronze in Farewell Splash

Jamaica’s standard-bearer in swimming over the last decade and a half, Alia Atkinson, could fare no better than fourth in the women’s 100m breaststroke final at the 15th FINA World Short Course Championships on Monday.

The five-time Olympian clocked 1:04.03 minutes in her final international event behind Qianting Chang of China who won in 1:03.47 minutes. Second place went to Sophie Hansson of Sweden in 1:03.50 minutes, with third place going to Ireland’s Mona McSharry in 1:03.92 minutes in the 25m pool inside the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Though narrowly missing out on the bronze medal, the 33-year-old, who became the first black woman to win a world swimming title, was satisfied with a glittering career. One she says she would change for nothing.

“Not the meet I hoped for but I am happy to say I finished every ounce of swimming talent God gave me, the bottle is now empty. Many times, I wanted to quit but I saw it through to the end.

“It has been a roller-coaster of fun and not so fun moments, but I’ve always remembered to make memories and let go of the negatives of the day,” Atkinson posted on her Instagram page. She had earlier been disqualified from the 50m breaststroke on the opening day of the championships.

She added: “I must admit that I’m glad I fought through 20-something years. I wouldn’t trade this journey for anything.

“I get to retire with two world records intact,” beamed Atkinson in reference to her 28.56 seconds for the 50m and 1:02.36 minutes for the 100m World Short Course breaststroke records.

“That is something that I never thought would happen and this last race reminded me of just how remarkable my career was. Thanks to everyone who supported me, cheered for me and followed me these past decades,” she added.

The three-time Jamaican Sportswoman of the Year received the Order of Distinction in the Rank of Commander for outstanding representation of Jamaica in the field of swimming.

She was also inducted into the Texas A&M Lettermen’s Association’s Hall of Fame Class of 2019.

Alia Atkinson was also inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame in Fort Lauderdale, in Florida, and only last month was conferred with an honorary doctor of law degree from the University of the West Indies, Mona, in recognition of her sporting achievements.

Elsewhere Zaneta Alvaranga, on debut, placed second in her 50m freestyle event in 26.18 seconds.

Chole Farro of Aruba won in 26.13 seconds, with Morocco’s Imane Elbarodi (26.32 seconds) third. None of the three times made the final.

Alvaranga placed 44th overall out of 89 swimmers.