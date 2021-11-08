ALIA ATKINSON GETS HONORARY DOCTORATE

Swim sensation Alia Atkinson has been conferred with an honorary degree from the University of the West Indies (UWI) for her outstanding achievements throughout her career. The sports icon was presented with a Doctor of Laws (LLD) during the university’s graduation ceremony this morning (November 4, 2021).

She was one of 14 who was presented with the honorary degree for their outstanding contributions to regional and international development. Expressing her appreciation in an Instagram post moments ago, Atkinson said:

“Such a thrilling career this has turned out to be. So many accolades I never expected in this life, and it was all because I did a sport I loved while doing it to the best of my God-given ability. Perseverance is key.”

November 4, 2021

Jamaica Observer