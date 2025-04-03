A puncher’s chance! Jamaica’s roadmap to Olympic glory gains global support

KINGSTON, JAMAICA – Jamaica’s commitment to using boxing as a vehicle for social change and Olympic glory has earned high praise from Boris Van Der Vorst, President of World Boxing.

In a historic visit that concluded on Tuesday, Van Der Vorst reinforced his organization’s partnership with the Jamaica Boxing Association (JBA) and the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA), laying out a roadmap for the nation’s boxing resurgence and continued development on the global stage.

A life-changing initiative

Speaking at a press conference at the Olympic Manor, the headquarters of the JOA, Van Der Vorst reflected on his firsthand experience witnessing Jamaica’s innovative “Gloves Over Guns” initiative—a program designed to steer young people away from violence and toward discipline, perseverance, and excellence in the ring.

“I was really touched to see how boxing can change the lives of young boys and young girls, and not only change their lives—some of them, it saves their lives. That’s amazing,” he remarked. “It shows how relevant boxing is, and for me, visiting Montego Bay yesterday was truly inspirational.”

Securing the sport’s Olympic future

Van Der Vorst’s organization, World Boxing, emerged in 2023 as a response to governance and financial transparency concerns that led to the International Boxing Association (IBA) losing its Olympic recognition. Since then, World Boxing has gained momentum, growing its membership to 89 countries, including Jamaica. Their efforts have secured boxing’s place at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games following provisional recognition by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) last month.

- Advertisement -

With his visit to Jamaica, Van Der Vorst emphasized his dedication to expanding boxing’s influence in the Caribbean. “I’m here as President of World Boxing, and for me, it’s important to develop the region. We have a roadmap for LA 2028, and Jamaica is very much a part of that vision.”

A blueprint for success

One of the key takeaways from the visit was the importance of coach development. Van Der Vorst is committed to helping Jamaica create a solid foundation of world-class trainers who can refine raw talent into elite competitors.

“All the stakeholders, including the Olympic Committee, the Ministry of Sports, and corporate sponsors, need to take responsibility to facilitate the right conditions for Jamaican boxing,” he emphasized. “But I’m optimistic about the cooperation and the potential that exists here.”

JBA President Stephen ‘Bomber’ Jones echoed this sentiment, highlighting the significance of the visit and the expectations that come with it.

“He demands excellence,” Jones said of Van Der Vorst. “The fact that he made this trip shows his commitment. He was impressed by the number of boxers, the crowd turnout, the support from parents and teachers. His biggest takeaway is that we must capitalize on this momentum and ensure our coaches are properly trained, not just for local competition, but for international success.”

Jones, who has led the JBA since 2011, has a clear vision for the sport’s future: integrating boxing into at least 16 schools to establish a national high school championship.

“Hopefully, we can get physical education teachers from schools involved at the national level,” he explained. “With Mr. Van Der Vorst’s support, we can bring in a high-level coach to train our trainers, ensuring a level playing field for all.”

A strategic step forward for Jamaican boxing

Christopher Samuda, President of the Jamaica Olympic Association, underscored the strategic significance of Van Der Vorst’s visit, reaffirming the JOA’s unwavering support for local boxing.

“The Jamaica Olympic Association fully backs the Jamaica Boxing Association. This visit is strategic because we need a sustainable model to transition our boxers onto the world stage,” Samuda stated.

He emphasized the importance of infrastructure, talent development, and administrative excellence. “We are benefiting from meaningful discussions with the World Boxing president. He’s evaluating our infrastructure, assessing our boxers, and advising on ways to deepen engagement with our three critical assets: administrators, coaches, and athletes. This visit isn’t just symbolic—it’s a working visit. He’s in the trenches with us, and we are committed to ensuring our boxers reach the Olympic and world stage.”

Building a legacy with corporate support

As Jamaica charts a new course for its boxing future, the role of corporate sponsors cannot be overlooked. Jones extended heartfelt gratitude to the organizations that made Van Der Vorst’s visit possible, including S Hotel, KFC, Doctors Cave Foundation, Sandals Foundation, Pier One, Deja Resort, and Ultra Medical Services.

With strategic planning, unwavering dedication, and strengthened international partnerships, Jamaica’s boxing dreams are no longer just aspirations—they are within reach.