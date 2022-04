Edwin Allen High School completed a quick double as they set a Penn Relays record to win the High School Girls 4x100m Championships of America title in a swift 43.18 seconds.

Second place went to Hydel High in 43.69 seconds, with St Jago High third in 46.09 seconds.

Hollywood Technical finished in fourth place and Immaculate, fifth, as Jamaican schools copped the first five places.