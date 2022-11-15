St. Lucian Gerry George appointed to Internet Number Registry Advisory Council

Information and Communications Technology (ICT) consultant, Gerry George, has become the first St. Lucian to be elected to the Advisory Council of the American Registry for Internet Numbers (ARIN).

Established December 1997 as a Regional Internet Registry, ARIN is responsible for the management and distribution of Internet number resources such as Internet Protocol (IP) addresses and Autonomous System Numbers (ASNs) in North America, Caribbean, and North Atlantic regions.

George is only the third Caribbean national to be elected to ARIN, which is one of the five global Regional Internet Registries (RIR) with such responsibility.

“Being successfully elected definitely leaves me elated, apprehensive, and humbled. I face the task with a bit of apprehension, due to the stellar work which has been done by the others in the past, and with the full knowledge that this is a high bar to which I must measure up.

“As only the third person from the Caribbean region to fill this post, I am also aware this achievement carries some responsibility. I look forward to working with the other members of the advisory council, the other units within ARIN, and the member community, to serve to the best of my ability,” George said.

George holds a Master of Science in Management Information Systems and currently serves as the Technical Commissioner of the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC), a position which has been renewed five consecutive times under four different administrations. He is also the president of the ICT Association of St. Lucia (SLICTA).

George’s three-year term with ARIN’s Advisory Council begins January 1 next year.

