Congresswoman Clarke “Deeply Inspired” by Barbados New Republic Status

Caribbean American Congresswoman Yvette Clarke says she is “deeply inspired” by Barbados’ new republic status.

The Caribbean island on Tuesday celebrated its 55th anniversary of political independence from Britain, and also replaced Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state in adopting its republican status.

“The Caribbean island of Barbados becoming a new republic is the hope the entire world can believe in, and I am deeply inspired by this new era of change and transformation,” Clarke, the daughter of Jamaican immigrants, who represents the largely Caribbean 9th Congressional District in Brooklyn, told the Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC).

“We are finally making measurable and significant progress toward building a world respectful of a people’s God-given right of self-determination and sovereignty,” added the co-chair of the Congressional Caribbean Caucus.

“This moment is a symbolic one that, I hope, will serve as a bellwether for all those determined to build a more just and equitable world for all people.

“Barbados, the first British commonwealth country in nearly 30 years to declare itself a republic on its 55th anniversary, is setting the course for a historic transformation,” said Clarke, chair of the Congressional Black Caucus Taskforce on Immigration and a senior member of the US House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee.

“And how fitting that this change is being ushered in with Prime Minister Mia Mottley,” she said, stating that Barbados has taken “a giant step away from its colonial history to pursue a fruitful and prosperous destiny in its own right.

“These are, indeed, historic times. I congratulate Prime Minister Mottley and wish her all the success in leading her countrymen into a bright and strong independent future that will, undoubtedly, build upon the partnership with America, and continued leadership in promoting democracy, human rights and security throughout the Caribbean.”

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken on Tuesday congratulated Barbados noting that the Joe Biden administration values “the strong partnership between the United States and Barbados, and appreciate your continued leadership in promoting democracy, human rights and security throughout the Caribbean”.

Blinken described the meeting between Mottley and US Vice President Kamala Harris, the daughter of a Jamaican-born father, in Washington, D.C. in October, as “a welcomed opportunity to discuss our shared goals and reaffirm the friendship between our countries.

“We look forward to deepening our cooperation in the year ahead, as we work together to ensure a full recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, address the climate crisis, and promote a democratic, resilient and prosperous Caribbean region,” said Blinken in a statement.

CMC