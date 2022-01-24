Yaksta Releases Video for his Single Fete Life

Jamaican reggae and dancehall artist Yaksta, who has been steadily rising in the music industry, has released the video for his hit Fete Life on YouTube.

The song produced by UK-based producer Frenchie from Maximum Sounds Production was released on August 20, 2021.

Fete Life is also available to stream on all digital platforms.

The song is part of the rhythm-juggling label Afrojam 21, a collaborative effort with Grammy Award-winning producers Marlon Easy and Wade Johnson.

Yaksta took to Instagram to announce that the video was now available for streaming on his YouTube channel.

The song has already received over 20,000 views on YouTube. His fans are raving about the video, describing it as “another hit by the artiste.”

One user stated, “what a breath of fresh air, now this is what you call versatility and creativity. Good clean vibes and fun. Grammy a call yuh name.”

Yaksta (Bush Lawd), born Kemaul Martin, found solace in songwriting after working in the tourism industry at Bamboo Beach Club, Jamaica Grande Hotel, and then RIU in Montego Bay.

Hailing from the parish of St. Mary, Yaksta gained an underground following thanks to his hit single St. Mary, which was released in May 2019 by his label WussMusikk and coproduced by Marlon Easy of JusEasy Production, Yaksta’s personal producer.

In 2018, he released songs such as Home and Boogie Woogie, and in 2020, released Te Amor (remix) with Mr. Vegas and Topo La Maskara.

With the release of his first single, Ambition, in March 2021, he rose to prominence. That music video has received over nine million views on YouTube.

With tracks like Ambition and Assets, his Bush Lawd/Bush Brand expects to create a storm on the world’s music stage.

Yaksta recently collaborated with Runabeat Music from the United Kingdom on several global projects. He’s also partnered with YBRecords from Canada as a recent venture into the Latin market with various collaborations with label mates and industry-recognized artists.

He clarifies his style of music as reggae/dancehall with a modern twist of world music.

There is no box with the capacity to contain or limit his stellar creativity, so always have an eye open for the unexpected.