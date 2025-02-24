NewsCaribbeanJamaica

Veteran Jamaican attorney Valerie Neita-Robertson KC dies at 71

Valerie Neita-Robertson
By Sheri-kae McLeod

The Jamaican legal community is in mourning following the passing of veteran attorney-at-law, King’s Counsel (KC) Valerie Neita-Robertson. The distinguished lawyer, known for her sharp wit and formidable presence in high-profile criminal trials, died on Monday at the age of 71.

Neita-Robertson’s family confirmed her passing in a statement on Monday afternoon, expressing deep sorrow over their loss. “It is with great sadness that the Neita-Robertson family announces the untimely passing of Miss Valerie Neita-Robertson KC, attorney-at-law. Miss Neita-Robertson leaves behind four sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, and other family members,” the statement read.

A legal powerhouse, Neita-Robertson earned a reputation as one of Jamaica’s top criminal defense attorneys. Over the years, she represented clients in some of the country’s most significant and high-profile cases, earning widespread respect for her eloquence, legal acumen, and fearless advocacy. Her fiery courtroom performances and relentless pursuit of justice made her a formidable force in Jamaica’s legal landscape.

One of her last major cases saw her representing Vybz Kartel and his then co-convicts when they were granted leave in March 2017 to appeal their convictions and sentence at the Jamaican Court of Appeal. Neita-Robertson also represented convicted ex-juror Livingston Cain, who attempted to bribe the jury foreman in the Vybz Kartel murder trial.

Beyond her contributions to the legal fraternity, Neita-Robertson was passionate about mentorship, guiding many young attorneys throughout their careers. She was also a proud alumna of the Wolmer’s High School for Girls and remained closely involved with the school’s community.

In 2024, veteran attorney-at-law Valerie Neita-Robertson signaled her intention to migrate to North America, stating that “Jamaica is no longer a place to live.” The lawyer, who ran unsuccessfully for the People’s National Party in West Portland during the 2020 elections, also indicated her plans to leave the legal fraternity after 47 years.

Her passing marks the end of an era in Jamaica’s legal history, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to inspire future generations of attorneys.

