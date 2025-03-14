NewsCaribbean

UWI to Install Dr. Dodridge Miller as seventh Chancellor in historic ceremony

Dodridge Miller UWI
By Joanne Clark

The University of the West Indies (UWI) will officially install Dr. the Most Honourable Dodridge Miller as its seventh Chancellor in a grand ceremony on Saturday, March 15.

The prestigious event, set to take place at UWI’s Cave Hill Campus in Barbados, will bring together regional and international dignitaries to mark this significant transition in the university’s leadership.

Approximately 300 distinguished guests, including prime ministers, governors-general, government officials, university leaders, business executives, and civil society representatives, are expected to attend. The event will also be broadcast live on UWItv from 6:00 PM (Eastern Caribbean Time), allowing a wider audience to witness the historic occasion.

A celebration of tradition and Caribbean culture

The Chancellor’s Installation Ceremony is a time-honored tradition at UWI, symbolizing the seamless transition of leadership within the institution. This year’s ceremony, uniquely cricket-themed at Chancellor Miller’s request, will reflect both his passion for the sport and the deep cultural identity of the university.

The event will commence with academic and chancellor processions, followed by introductory remarks from the University Registrar and a formal announcement of the ceremony’s purpose by the Vice-Chancellor. Dr. Miller will then make his official declaration, expressing his commitment to the university’s growth and development.

A key moment in the ceremony will be the symbolic robing, during which Student Guild Council Presidents from UWI campuses will dress Dr. Miller in the official Chancellor’s regalia. A representative of the Campus Principals will then place the Tudor bonnet—a symbol of knowledge and wisdom—on his head. Finally, the Vice-Chancellor will present the ceremonial mace, marking the official investiture of Chancellor Miller.

A Caribbean leader at the helm

Dr. Dodridge Miller, an alumnus of UWI, brings over 30 years of leadership experience in banking, insurance, and financial services. Before retiring in March 2023, he served as Group President and CEO of Sagicor Financial Company, playing a pivotal role in the company’s expansion and success. Recognized as a Caribbean luminary, Dr. Miller’s leadership is expected to further the university’s mission of regional excellence.

He joins an esteemed lineage of past UWI Chancellors, including Her Royal Highness Princess Alice, Countess of Athlone; Sir Hugh Wooding; Sir Allen Lewis; Sir Shridath Ramphal; Professor Sir George Alleyne; and Robert Bermudez.

As Chancellor, Dr. Miller will serve as UWI’s highest representative, presiding over major ceremonies, fostering regional and international partnerships, and guiding the university toward continued success.

