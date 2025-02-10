NewsCaribbeanJamaica

Usain Bolt speaks out on SSL fraud: ‘I need back my money’

By Sheri-kae McLeod

Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt has finally spoken out about the multibillion-dollar fraud at Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL), which resulted in him losing approximately $12 million USD. In an interview with The Fix podcast, Bolt expressed disappointment in the government’s handling of the situation and made it clear that he expects restitution.

 

