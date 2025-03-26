NewsCaribbeanJamaica

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrives in Jamaica for high-level talks

Marco Rubio andew holness jamaica
By Sheri-kae McLeod

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Jamaica today for high-level discussions with Prime Minister Andrew Holness, marking a significant moment in the long-standing diplomatic relationship between the two nations. Holness welcomed Rubio, emphasizing the importance of maintaining and expanding U.S.-Jamaica relations for the mutual benefit of both countries.

“Our bilateral relationship with the United States spans many decades, and today is an opportunity to have meaningful discussions as we seek to maintain and expand our relationship for the mutual benefit of both our peoples and our respective countries,” Holness stated on social media.

Rubio’s visit to Jamaica comes as part of a broader Caribbean tour, with a strong focus on regional security and economic partnerships. While in Jamaica, he is expected to meet with Haitian officials to discuss strategies for addressing the escalating gang violence that has plagued the nation. Mauricio Claver-Carone, a senior U.S. official, underscored the urgency of the issue, stating, “The discussion is to ensure that the Haitian National Police and the provisional government have the support needed to be able to tackle the violence of these gangs, which, at the end of the day, is important for the security not only of the United States but also of the entire Caribbean.”

Beyond Haiti, Rubio’s Caribbean engagements will also include meetings with Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, who currently leads the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). Their discussions will center on energy security and regional cooperation. Additionally, Rubio is set to hold talks with Trinidad and Tobago’s newly sworn-in Prime Minister Stuart Young, focusing on the country’s energy sector and its economic trajectory.

As part of his regional tour, Rubio will also visit Guyana and Suriname, with an emphasis on energy development and security partnerships. Claver-Carone highlighted the U.S.’s growing strategic interest in Guyana, particularly as it emerges as a significant oil producer. He noted that Washington sees Guyana’s security as crucial, akin to its engagement with Gulf states in managing regional stability.

Marco Rubio’s visit underscores Washington’s ongoing commitment to strengthening diplomatic ties and fostering stability in the Caribbean, as regional leaders navigate pressing security and economic challenges.

 

