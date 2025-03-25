US fugitive arrested in Belize on child pornography charges

The U.S. Marshals apprehended a fugitive sought by the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office on 11 charges of possession of child pornography. Gregory Roth, 67, was apprehended in Belize after fleeing the United States to evade criminal prosecution.

The arrest followed a coordinated international operation led by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force (LSFTF), in partnership with the U.S. Marshals Service Office of International Operations (OIO), the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service, and law enforcement partners in Belize.

In 2022, the Texas Attorney General’s Office (TXAGO) conducted a series of residential search warrants as part of a criminal investigation involving Dr. Gregory Scott Roth, who was suspected of possessing child pornography. At the time, Roth held multiple positions within the healthcare sector, including Regional Medical Director for Envision Healthcare, part-time physician at Christus Santa Rosa Children’s Hospital, and Regional Health Authority and Medical Director for La Salle County.

Roth was arrested in November 2022 and indicted in 2023 by the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office on 11 charges of possession of child pornography. He was set to appear for sentencing in December 2024, but failed to show up in court, prompting the issuance of a bench warrant for his arrest.

After Roth’s failure to appear, the Texas Attorney General’s Office (TXAGO) sought the assistance of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force (LSFTF) in January 2025 to locate and capture him. Investigators determined that Roth had fled the U.S., traveling through Mexico, Belize, and Guatemala in a rented motorhome.

In a coordinated effort involving the LSFTF, the U.S. Marshals Office of International Operations (OIO), and Belizean authorities, Roth’s location in Placencia, Belize, was confirmed. Following extensive intelligence gathering and surveillance, he was apprehended on March 21, 2025, without incident.

Roth was removed from Belize and brought back to the United States, on March 22, 2025.

“This operation’s success is a testament to the strength and effectiveness of international cooperation between the United States and foreign law enforcement agencies,” said Susan Pamerleau, U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Texas. “It clearly demonstrates how cross-border partnerships strengthen our ability to apprehend fugitives, no matter where they attempt to hide.”

The LSFTF acknowledges the critical support of the USMS Office of International Operations (OIO), the U.S. Department of State, Diplomatic Security, and the Belize Police Department in the successful apprehension and return of a fugitive to the Alamo City.