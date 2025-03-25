NewsCaribbeanBelize

US fugitive arrested in Belize on child pornography charges

By Joanne Clark

The U.S. Marshals apprehended a fugitive sought by the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office on 11 charges of possession of child pornography. Gregory Roth, 67, was apprehended in Belize after fleeing the United States to evade criminal prosecution.

The arrest followed a coordinated international operation led by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force (LSFTF), in partnership with the U.S. Marshals Service Office of International Operations (OIO), the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service, and law enforcement partners in Belize.

In 2022, the Texas Attorney General’s Office (TXAGO) conducted a series of residential search warrants as part of a criminal investigation involving Dr. Gregory Scott Roth, who was suspected of possessing child pornography. At the time, Roth held multiple positions within the healthcare sector, including Regional Medical Director for Envision Healthcare, part-time physician at Christus Santa Rosa Children’s Hospital, and Regional Health Authority and Medical Director for La Salle County.

Roth was arrested in November 2022 and indicted in 2023 by the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office on 11 charges of possession of child pornography. He was set to appear for sentencing in December 2024, but failed to show up in court, prompting the issuance of a bench warrant for his arrest.

After Roth’s failure to appear, the Texas Attorney General’s Office (TXAGO) sought the assistance of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force (LSFTF) in January 2025 to locate and capture him. Investigators determined that Roth had fled the U.S., traveling through Mexico, Belize, and Guatemala in a rented motorhome.

In a coordinated effort involving the LSFTF, the U.S. Marshals Office of International Operations (OIO), and Belizean authorities, Roth’s location in Placencia, Belize, was confirmed. Following extensive intelligence gathering and surveillance, he was apprehended on March 21, 2025, without incident.

Roth was removed from Belize and brought back to the United States, on March 22, 2025.

“This operation’s success is a testament to the strength and effectiveness of international cooperation between the United States and foreign law enforcement agencies,” said Susan Pamerleau, U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Texas. “It clearly demonstrates how cross-border partnerships strengthen our ability to apprehend fugitives, no matter where they attempt to hide.”

The LSFTF acknowledges the critical support of the USMS Office of International Operations (OIO), the U.S. Department of State, Diplomatic Security, and the Belize Police Department in the successful apprehension and return of a fugitive to the Alamo City.

Barbados PM defends land donation for Afreximbank Trade Centre

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley has defended her government’s decision to donate two hectares of land at a historic site in Bridgetown for the...
Farley-Augustine Tobago

Tobago wants Sandals hotel, but on its own terms: Farley Augustine

Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine has made it clear that while the island welcomes a Sandals-branded hotel, it must be...
kamla-persad-bissessar-wave- UNC

UNC officially launches Trinidad general election campaign for April 28 polls

Tinidad and Tobago's opposition party, the United National Congress (UNC), officially launched its general election campaign on March 24 at Naparima College in San...
Belize man charged with rape of US tourist in San Pedro

San Pedro police have arrested and charged a 35-year-old Belize man with rape following an alleged assault on a U.S. tourist. The accused, Oscar Noe...
imf

Suriname to get over US$60 million from IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved the ninth and final review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement for Suriname, unlocking US$62 million...
Jamaica pm Andrew Holness

Jamaica experiencing strongest economy since independence, says PM Holness

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has declared that Jamaica is now experiencing its strongest economy since gaining independence. Speaking during his 2025/26...
Violence haiti

US warns against travel to Haiti as healthcare system collapses

The United States has issued a Level Four travel advisory for Haiti, citing limited access to healthcare as ongoing gang violence continues to destabilize...
Jamaica's CMO Dr. Jacquiline Bisasor McKenzie appointed to CARPHA executive board

Jamaica’s CMO Dr. Jacquiline Bisasor McKenzie appointed to CARPHA executive board

Jamaica’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Jacquiline Bisasor McKenzie, has been appointed to the executive board of the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), where...
Jamaican rum

The legal fight over what makes Jamaican rum truly Jamaican

Rum is more than just a drink in Jamaica—it's a deep part of the island’s culture and identity, with a history dating back to...
Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne

Antigua and Barbuda PM says US tariffs on Chinese-built ships will impact economy

Antigua's Prime Minister Gaston Browne has voiced concerns over the potential economic fallout from a proposed United States levy on Chinese-built ships operating in...

