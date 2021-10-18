US Christian Missionaries Kidnapped in Haiti Capital

A group of US missionaries and their family members, including children, were reportedly kidnapped by an armed gang in Haiti.

While the details surrounding the incident are not known, it’s reported that at least 15 people were taken off a bus after visiting an orphanage.

According to a source quoted by the AFP news agency, the Christian missionaries were seized shortly after leaving the town of Croix-des-Bouquets.

So far, the National Police have not commented on the incident and US government has not provided any information on the incident.

Meanwhile, Christian Aid Ministries, a US-based organization, sent a voice message to religious groups in Haiti as a “special prayer alert”.

The message said the group was working with the US embassy in Haiti to “see what could be done” to help the abducted people.

Christian Aid Ministries supports Haitians largely through donations and supplies shelter, food and clothing to children and helps to fund their education.

Armed gangs have controlled the poorest districts of the Haitian capital for years.

Recently, they have extended their hold to other parts of Haiti’s capital city Port-au-Prince and its outlying areas.

Haiti has one of the highest rates of kidnapping in the world, as powerful gangs exploit the lawless situation to make money from ransom payments.

Since the killing of President Jovenel Moïse in July, rival factions have been trying to gain control and the lack of security has intensified the daily struggle to survive of many Haitians.

During the first quarter of this year, more than 600 kidnappings have been recorded – compared with 231 over the same period last year.

CMC