NewsCaribbeanBarbados

UK Prime Minister hosts Barbados’ Mia Mottley for talks at Downing Street

UK Prime Minister Hosts Barbados’ Mia Mottley for Talks at Downing Street
By Sheri-kae McLeod

United Kingdom Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer welcomed Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados to Downing Street on Friday morning, as the two leaders reaffirmed the enduring ties between their nations and discussed shared global challenges.

Standing on the steps of No. 10, Sir Keir greeted the Barbadian leader, who has served as prime minister since 2018 and heads the Barbados Labour Party. The leaders later met inside to discuss issues including economic growth, climate change, and global instability.

“The history between our countries is long and rich and the future challenges we face – we face together,” said Sir Keir, describing the meeting as both a “pleasure and a privilege.”

He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Mottley for Barbados’ action against the Russian shadow fleet, acknowledging the island nation’s role in supporting international norms.

Barbados, a former British colony, gained independence in 1966 and became a republic within the Commonwealth in 2021, replacing the monarchy with a ceremonial presidency. Sir Keir noted the historical depth of UK-Barbados relations, saying the two leaders had known each other for years “as good colleagues and now as leaders who work together, think alike.”

- Advertisement -

Speaking alongside the UK Prime Minister, Ms. Mottley stressed the importance of collaboration in tackling shared concerns.

“It’s important for us to find common ground on things that are necessary for us to have a healthy global commons that can benefit all of us,” she said.

Reflecting on the evolving global landscape, Ms. Mottley noted, “The world in which we live is a very different world, even from when you assumed office in July.”

The visit comes as international attention continues to build around Ms. Mottley’s global leadership. She has been cited in some reports as a potential candidate to succeed Antonio Guterres as the next Secretary-General of the United Nations.

More Stories

nuns killed in haiti

Two nuns killed by gang members in Mirebalais town, Haiti

Two Catholic nuns from the Little Sisters of St. Thérèse of the Child Jesus, a Haitian religious congregation, were among several people killed earlier...
PAHO delivers nearly three tons of medical aid to Haiti

PAHO delivers nearly three tons of medical aid to Haiti

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has delivered a new shipment of nearly three tons of essential medicines and health supplies to Haiti, as...
Sandals resorts

Trinidad government revives talks with Sandals for Tobago resort

The Trinidad and Tobago government has announced that discussions will take place early next week with Jamaica-based Sandals Resorts International to explore building a...
Hefty fines for persons convicted of operating Ponzi schemes in Trinidad and Tobago

Scores of Grenadians affected by suspected Ponzi scheme

The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) of Grenada has confirmed that it is actively investigating a suspected Ponzi scheme that has resulted in significant financial...
Guyana President Irfaan Ali receives UC Berkeley's Global Leadership Award

Guyana President Irfaan Ali receives UC Berkeley’s Global Leadership Award

Guyana President Dr. Irfaan Ali has been awarded the Global Leadership Award for Open Innovation (2024) by the University of California, Berkeley, recognizing his...
Jamaica Kamina Johnson Smith

Jamaica signs CARICOM agreement for enhanced regional cooperation

The Government of Jamaica has officially signed a landmark CARICOM agreement that will allow groups of Member States to advance deeper regional cooperation and...
Edmund Bartlett jamaica tourism

Tourism Minister Ed Bartlett attends OAS Congress in Washington, DC

Jamaica’s Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, is currently in Washington, DC for the 26th Inter-American Congress of Ministers and High-Level Authorities of Tourism, taking...
local-government-elections jamaica

Jamaica’s next general election: What the Constitution actually says

Jamaica's Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs Marlene Malahoo Forte has dismissed claims that Jamaica’s next general elections are constitutionally due by September 2025. “That...
CPFSA Chief Executive Officer Laurette Adams-Thomas

CPFSA investigates alleged sexual abuse incident at Jessie Ripoll Primary School in Kingston

The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) in Jamaica has launched an investigation into an alleged sexual abuse incident at Jessie Ripoll Primary...
cannabis

Dominica launches National Cannabis Advisory Committee

The Government of Dominica has officially launched the National Cannabis Advisory Committee, marking a significant step towards establishing a sustainable and well-regulated cannabis industry...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
nuns killed in haiti

Two nuns killed by gang members in Mirebalais town, Haiti

Skip to content