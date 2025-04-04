UK Prime Minister hosts Barbados’ Mia Mottley for talks at Downing Street

United Kingdom Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer welcomed Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados to Downing Street on Friday morning, as the two leaders reaffirmed the enduring ties between their nations and discussed shared global challenges.

Standing on the steps of No. 10, Sir Keir greeted the Barbadian leader, who has served as prime minister since 2018 and heads the Barbados Labour Party. The leaders later met inside to discuss issues including economic growth, climate change, and global instability.

“The history between our countries is long and rich and the future challenges we face – we face together,” said Sir Keir, describing the meeting as both a “pleasure and a privilege.”

He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Mottley for Barbados’ action against the Russian shadow fleet, acknowledging the island nation’s role in supporting international norms.

Barbados, a former British colony, gained independence in 1966 and became a republic within the Commonwealth in 2021, replacing the monarchy with a ceremonial presidency. Sir Keir noted the historical depth of UK-Barbados relations, saying the two leaders had known each other for years “as good colleagues and now as leaders who work together, think alike.”

Speaking alongside the UK Prime Minister, Ms. Mottley stressed the importance of collaboration in tackling shared concerns.

“It’s important for us to find common ground on things that are necessary for us to have a healthy global commons that can benefit all of us,” she said.

Reflecting on the evolving global landscape, Ms. Mottley noted, “The world in which we live is a very different world, even from when you assumed office in July.”

The visit comes as international attention continues to build around Ms. Mottley’s global leadership. She has been cited in some reports as a potential candidate to succeed Antonio Guterres as the next Secretary-General of the United Nations.