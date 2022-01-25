Two killed and several injured following earthquakes in Haiti

Two people were killed as Haiti was rocked by two earthquakes on Monday.

Several other persons were also injured, less than 24 hours after the country was rattled by other tremors.

The authorities said the quakes are aftershocks of the August 14 last year earthquake that killed more than 2,000 people. The 7.2 magnitude quake in southern Haiti destroyed hundreds of thousands of homes and left families sleeping outside in torrential rains.

Geological engineer, Claude Prepetit, said the earthquake on Monday was felt in several departments, including the West, the Nippes and the North and was located in the Nippes region in Anse-à-Veau, on the northern side of the Tiburon Peninsula,

One quake with a magnitude of 5.3 was recorded three kilometres south-south west of Anse-à-Veau in the Department of Nippes. That quake occurred at 8.16 a.m.

The second earthquake measuring 5.1 occurred at 9:06 and was felt in the west, south west of Petite Rivière de Nippes.

On January 12, 2010, a 7.0 earthquake struck the country, killing more than 200,000 people.