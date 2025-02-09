Tsunami advisory issued for Cayman Islands following 7.6 magnitude earthquake

Hazard Management Cayman Islands (HMCI) has issued a tsunami advisory, urging residents along coastal areas to move inland and to higher ground for safety.

Authorities warn that wave heights between 0.3 to 1 meter are expected along the coast, with any activity likely to occur within the next hour. Residents are advised to remain vigilant and stay tuned to official government and HMCI channels for updates. In case of emergency, the public is instructed to call 911.



The advisory follows a powerful earthquake that struck the Caribbean Sea early Saturday. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the 7.6 magnitude tremor had its epicenter approximately 209 kilometers (130 miles) south-southwest of the Cayman Islands. The quake, initially recorded at an 8.0 magnitude before being revised, occurred at 6:23 a.m. local time.

USGS has issued a Green alert for the earthquake, indicating a low likelihood of casualties or significant structural damage. However, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the U.S. Tsunami Warning System issued tsunami advisories for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands at approximately 6:40 p.m. ET.

A potential tsunami threat was initially extended to several Caribbean nations, including Jamaica and Haiti, but was later lifted. The advisory remains in effect for the Cayman Islands and Cuba.

- Advertisement -

A tsunami advisory means that strong currents or waves are expected, posing a danger to those near the water, but significant flooding is not anticipated. Local officials may take precautions like closing beaches or evacuating harbors.

Authorities are urging the public to take precautionary measures, avoid coastal areas, and heed all official warnings. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.