Massive 7.6-magnitude earthquake strikes Caribbean sea, tsunami advisories issued

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6 struck the Caribbean Sea on Saturday, with its epicenter located approximately 209 kilometers (130 miles) south-southwest of the Cayman Islands. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) initially recorded the quake at 8.0 but later revised it to 7.6. The tremor occurred at 6:23 a.m. local time.

USGS issued a Green alert following the earthquake. A Green alert for both shaking-related fatalities and economic losses indicates there is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

Tsunami advisories issued in the Caribbean

Following the earthquake, the NOAA / National Weather Service U.S. Tsunami Warning System issued tsunami advisories for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands around 6:40 p.m. ET. Additionally, a potential tsunami threat alert was extended to multiple Caribbean nations, including Haiti, Belize, the Bahamas, Costa Rica, the Cayman Islands, Cuba, Nicaragua, Panama, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, and Jamaica.

A tsunami advisory means that strong currents or waves are expected, posing a danger to those near the water, but significant flooding is not anticipated. Local officials may take precautions like closing beaches or evacuating harbors.

A tsunami threat message is issued when a tsunami could impact coastal areas, with estimated arrival times provided. Authorities assess the risk and decide on further warnings or evacuation orders.

Authorities in the affected regions are closely monitoring the situation, urging residents in coastal areas to stay alert for updates and potential evacuation orders.

As of now, there have been no immediate reports of significant damage or casualties. However, seismic experts warn that aftershocks could follow in the coming hours or days. Emergency response teams in the affected countries are assessing the situation and advising residents to take necessary precautions.

The USGS and regional disaster management agencies continue to monitor the earthquake’s aftermath and its potential impact on surrounding countries. Residents in the Caribbean are advised to stay tuned to official channels for further updates on tsunami risks and safety measures.