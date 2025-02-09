NewsCaribbean

Massive 7.6-magnitude earthquake strikes Caribbean sea, tsunami advisories issued

Earthquake
By Sheri-kae McLeod

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6 struck the Caribbean Sea on Saturday, with its epicenter located approximately 209 kilometers (130 miles) south-southwest of the Cayman Islands. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) initially recorded the quake at 8.0 but later revised it to 7.6. The tremor occurred at 6:23 a.m. local time.

USGS issued a Green alert following the earthquake. A Green alert for both shaking-related fatalities and economic losses indicates there is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

Tsunami advisories issued in the Caribbean

Following the earthquake, the NOAA / National Weather Service U.S. Tsunami Warning System issued tsunami advisories for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands around 6:40 p.m. ET. Additionally, a potential tsunami threat alert was extended to multiple Caribbean nations, including Haiti, Belize, the Bahamas, Costa Rica, the Cayman Islands, Cuba, Nicaragua, Panama, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, and Jamaica.

A tsunami advisory means that strong currents or waves are expected, posing a danger to those near the water, but significant flooding is not anticipated. Local officials may take precautions like closing beaches or evacuating harbors.

- Advertisement -

A tsunami threat message is issued when a tsunami could impact coastal areas, with estimated arrival times provided. Authorities assess the risk and decide on further warnings or evacuation orders.

Authorities in the affected regions are closely monitoring the situation, urging residents in coastal areas to stay alert for updates and potential evacuation orders.

As of now, there have been no immediate reports of significant damage or casualties. However, seismic experts warn that aftershocks could follow in the coming hours or days. Emergency response teams in the affected countries are assessing the situation and advising residents to take necessary precautions.

The USGS and regional disaster management agencies continue to monitor the earthquake’s aftermath and its potential impact on surrounding countries. Residents in the Caribbean are advised to stay tuned to official channels for further updates on tsunami risks and safety measures.

More Stories

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Cayman Islands tsunami

Tsunami advisory issued for Cayman Islands following 7.6 magnitude earthquake

Skip to content