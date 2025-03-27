NewsCaribbeanTrinidad & Tobago

Trinidad police detain two suspects, including soldier, fake currency scam

fake currency Trinidad
By Joanne Clark

Police in Trinidad and Tobago have detained two suspects, including a member of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force, in connection with a fake currency scam. The suspects were arrested on Wednesday after a victim reported being sold fake US dollars at the Hilton Hotel on Tuesday evening.

According to the police, the victim initially met with one of the suspects to purchase US$10,000. The first transaction involved the purchase of US$6,000 for TT$42,600, followed by a second transaction of US$4,000 for TT$28,400. However, upon inspecting the bills using a UV light, the victim discovered that the currency was counterfeit.

The victim immediately contacted the seller to arrange an additional purchase, and upon his return to the hotel, officers apprehended the suspect, a 24-year-old soldier. Further investigations led to the arrest of a second suspect, a 45-year-old man, who was found in possession of US$1,750. A search of his home uncovered an additional US$3,800 and TT$14,000 hidden in a bedroom.

The police are continuing their investigations into the fraud operation.

 

