Trinidad MP condemns government inaction amid increase in crime

By Jovani Davis

As violent crime surges across Trinidad, Member of Parliament for Moruga/Tableland Michelle Benjamin has condemned the government’s failure to protect citizens following a brutal home invasion in St. Mary’s, Moruga, that left an elderly woman dead.

The 64-year-old retired roti shop owner, Durpatee Chance, was killed in her home on Wednesday night. Her elderly husband was beaten by the intruders but survived. The elderly couple was found by one of their sons when he returned from work on Thursday morning.

Trinidad and Tobago has been grappling with a sharp rise in violent crime, with the murder toll surpassing 600 for the second consecutive year in 2024. In response to escalating violence, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley declared a state of emergency (SOE) on December 30, 2024, which Parliament unanimously extended for three months in January. However, concerns remain that these measures are not adequately addressing the crisis, particularly in rural communities like Moruga/Tableland.

Benjamin expressed outrage over the latest attack, calling it another devastating blow to a community living in fear due to unchecked crime.

“For months, I have repeatedly called on the Minister of National Security to prioritize crime-fighting efforts in Moruga/Tableland, where home invasions, robberies, and murders have become all too common,” she stated. “Despite my pleas, the government continues to turn a blind eye to the suffering of our people.”

She questioned how many more innocent lives must be lost before authorities take decisive action.

“The people of Moruga/Tableland deserve to feel safe in their own homes, yet criminals operate without fear of consequence. This is a complete failure of leadership and a betrayal of the most basic duty of any government—to protect its citizens,” Benjamin added.

The MP has renewed her calls for immediate intervention, including:

  • Increased police presence in high-crime areas of Moruga/Tableland.
  • Better-equipped police stations to ensure faster response times.
  • A comprehensive crime strategy targeting the root causes of violence in rural communities.

“The people of Moruga/Tableland will not be ignored any longer,” she declared. “We deserve action, not excuses.”

Benjamin also extended condolences to the grieving family of the victim, vowing to continue advocating for justice and security for her constituents.

With crime continuing to rise, residents of Moruga/Tableland and other high-risk areas fear that emergency measures alone will not be enough to curb the violence. As pressure mounts on the government, Benjamin insists that real, long-term solutions are needed to restore safety and security in Trinidad’s most vulnerable communities.

