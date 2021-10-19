Thompson-Herah Comes Clean About MVP Departure

Less than a month after claiming that reports of her planning to cut ties with the MVP Track Club and its Head Coach Stephen Francis were rumors, Elaine Thompson-Herah has now come clean on the matter.

A statement circulating on social media last night confirmed that the five-time Olympic gold medallist has indeed resumed training, but not with the MVP Track Club.

“In light of an abundance of requests from my fans and concerned Jamaicans, I want to assure everyone that I have begun my training independently and will continue to do so while I finalize all aspects of my team for the upcoming season,” the fastest woman alive, is quoted.

“I want to thank everyone for their support and express appreciation to those who have reached out in concern. I remain committed to representing my country and to lead with courage and grace as I am aware that I inspire young women across the world who have dreams and who dare to see those dreams come to pass,” she added.

Last month the Jamaican national 100m record holder with 10.54 seconds and national 200m record holder with 21.53 seconds, was reported to have signaled her intention to quit the club, and that her husband Derron Herah would be taking over coaching duties.

However, later that same day when the reports emerged of the pending split, Thompson-Herah, while a guest on NBC’s Brother from Another program, called the reports “rumors”.

Said she then: “I am the fastest woman alive so they are going to create some sort of news to distract the world so it’s rumors of course.

“It’s probably because I didn’t show up at practice. I am still on my rest period, so maybe they are just speculating why I am not at practice, but I just came back from the international circuit and we normally get like a month’s rest and I am in my second week.”