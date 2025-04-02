NewsCaribbeanGuyana

Talks between Guyana’s APNU and AFC stall as coalition deadline passes

Guyana’s APNU and AFC leaders
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Efforts to revive a political alliance between two of Guyana’s main opposition parties—the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) and the Alliance For Change (AFC)—have stalled, with the March 31 deadline passing without an agreement.

The two parties previously formed a coalition that led Guyana from 2015 to 2020 but split after losing the last general election. In January, they began talks about reuniting for the 2025 elections, but disagreements—especially over leadership—have prevented a deal.

The main point of contention is who will lead the coalition into the election. Aubrey Norton, the leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R), the largest party within APNU, has insisted that he should be the presidential candidate. However, the AFC has pushed for its own leader, Nigel Hughes, to take the top spot.

On March 30, the AFC released a statement confirming its conditions for the coalition, including Hughes’ candidacy and a proposed 60-40 power-sharing arrangement favoring APNU. The AFC also suggested that whichever party holds the presidency should not control a key parliamentary position known as the “Leader of the List.”

Norton and APNU have rejected these terms, and despite a last-minute meeting between the two sides on Monday, no progress was made.

While tensions remain high, both Norton and Hughes have previously mentioned businessman Terrence Campbell as a possible compromise candidate. Meanwhile, the Working People’s Alliance (WPA), another APNU-affiliated party, has stated it would support either Norton or Hughes as the opposition leader.

Former government minister Simona Broomes, who has since launched her own political movement, has suggested that talks could still continue despite the missed deadline. However, for now, the two parties remain divided, leaving the future of a unified opposition uncertain ahead of Guyana’s 2025 elections.

Guyana’s elections are anticipated around November 2025, with the ruling People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) led by President Irfaan Ali aiming to retain power.

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has already begun voter registration preparations.

 

