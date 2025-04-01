St. Vincent PM Ralph Gonsalves seeks historic sixth term in office

Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, has called on supporters of the ruling Unity Labour Party (ULP) to ensure the party secures a sixth consecutive term in office.

General elections are scheduled to be held in St. Vincent and the Grenadines in November 2025.

Addressing a massive rally last weekend to mark the party’s 24th anniversary, Gonsalves emphasized the importance of unity and progress.

“First of all, I want to affirm that this rally, this celebratory rally, is not about us in the leadership of the party. It is not about Comrade Ralph,” Gonsalves told the gathering. “This rally is to celebrate the faithful love and support of the people of St Vincent and the Grenadines, who are gathered here in the largest political rally in the history of this country to celebrate and commemorate 24 years of tremendous achievements.”

The event featured performances by local and regional artists and was widely seen as a show of support for Gonsalves, who will turn 79 in August and is expected to lead the ULP into the next general election.

- Advertisement -

If successful, this would mark Gonsalves’ sixth consecutive term as prime minister, a historic achievement in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. He has served in the role since 2001 and is currently the longest-serving democratically elected state leader in the world, following the 2021 replacement of Samoan Prime Minister Tuilaʻepa Saʻilele Malielegaoi.

Emphasizing the party’s longstanding commitment to national development, Gonsalves dismissed internal disagreements, calling on supporters to remain steadfast. “Like in all families, from time to time, we may have disagreements, we may have grumbles, but as the Good Lord taught Moses, grumble not. Fear not. Love and let us go forth,” he said. He described his government’s achievements over the past 24 years as “absolutely historic” and credited collective effort for the nation’s transformation.

The prime minister also took aim at critics, arguing that those opposed to his administration seek to undermine its accomplishments. “Some people do not share the glory of the perspectives of the people-centred vision of our philosophy, our policies, and programmes, and they will try to tear us down,” he said. However, he urged supporters to remain resolute as the party moves towards securing another term.

He cautioned against political uncertainty, likening governance to a serious responsibility rather than a game of chance. “You don’t take chance with your country. You don’t take chance with your future. You don’t take chance with your children’s future. You don’t take chance with your constituency’s future,” he said. Gonsalves also criticized the opposition New Democratic Party (NDP), asserting that during its 17-year tenure, it failed to implement key infrastructure projects, including building a secondary school in Sandy Bay and a bridge at Rabacca.

As the ULP prepares for the next election, the party announced a new candidate for North Windward, hospital administrator Grave Walters, replacing longtime parliamentary representative and former deputy prime minister Montgomery Daniel, who is retiring after five terms. Gonsalves praised Daniel’s contributions, stating that he had overseen the construction of 14 bridges in the constituency and was currently working on five more. “This is a man with love and justice. This is a party, and this is a government with love and justice,” he said, adding that Walters delivered a “fantastic speech” at the rally.

Walters, in her second speech since being selected as the ULP candidate in February, defended her absence from North Windward during the eruption of La Soufrière. She explained that she was fulfilling her duties as hospital administrator, preparing for potential mass casualty incidents amid the evacuation efforts.