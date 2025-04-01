NewsCaribbeanSt. Vincent & the Grenadines

St. Vincent PM Ralph Gonsalves seeks historic sixth term in office

Ralph Gonsalves St. Vincent
Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves.
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, has called on supporters of the ruling Unity Labour Party (ULP) to ensure the party secures a sixth consecutive term in office.

General elections are scheduled to be held in St. Vincent and the Grenadines in November 2025.

Addressing a massive rally last weekend to mark the party’s 24th anniversary, Gonsalves emphasized the importance of unity and progress.

“First of all, I want to affirm that this rally, this celebratory rally, is not about us in the leadership of the party. It is not about Comrade Ralph,” Gonsalves told the gathering. “This rally is to celebrate the faithful love and support of the people of St Vincent and the Grenadines, who are gathered here in the largest political rally in the history of this country to celebrate and commemorate 24 years of tremendous achievements.”

The event featured performances by local and regional artists and was widely seen as a show of support for Gonsalves, who will turn 79 in August and is expected to lead the ULP into the next general election.

- Advertisement -

If successful, this would mark Gonsalves’ sixth consecutive term as prime minister, a historic achievement in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. He has served in the role since 2001 and is currently the longest-serving democratically elected state leader in the world, following the 2021 replacement of Samoan Prime Minister Tuilaʻepa Saʻilele Malielegaoi.

Emphasizing the party’s longstanding commitment to national development, Gonsalves dismissed internal disagreements, calling on supporters to remain steadfast. “Like in all families, from time to time, we may have disagreements, we may have grumbles, but as the Good Lord taught Moses, grumble not. Fear not. Love and let us go forth,” he said. He described his government’s achievements over the past 24 years as “absolutely historic” and credited collective effort for the nation’s transformation.

The prime minister also took aim at critics, arguing that those opposed to his administration seek to undermine its accomplishments. “Some people do not share the glory of the perspectives of the people-centred vision of our philosophy, our policies, and programmes, and they will try to tear us down,” he said. However, he urged supporters to remain resolute as the party moves towards securing another term.

He cautioned against political uncertainty, likening governance to a serious responsibility rather than a game of chance. “You don’t take chance with your country. You don’t take chance with your future. You don’t take chance with your children’s future. You don’t take chance with your constituency’s future,” he said. Gonsalves also criticized the opposition New Democratic Party (NDP), asserting that during its 17-year tenure, it failed to implement key infrastructure projects, including building a secondary school in Sandy Bay and a bridge at Rabacca.

As the ULP prepares for the next election, the party announced a new candidate for North Windward, hospital administrator Grave Walters, replacing longtime parliamentary representative and former deputy prime minister Montgomery Daniel, who is retiring after five terms. Gonsalves praised Daniel’s contributions, stating that he had overseen the construction of 14 bridges in the constituency and was currently working on five more. “This is a man with love and justice. This is a party, and this is a government with love and justice,” he said, adding that Walters delivered a “fantastic speech” at the rally.

Walters, in her second speech since being selected as the ULP candidate in February, defended her absence from North Windward during the eruption of La Soufrière. She explained that she was fulfilling her duties as hospital administrator, preparing for potential mass casualty incidents amid the evacuation efforts.

 

More Stories

Nigel Hughes, leader of Guyana's opposition Alliance for Change (AFC)

Guyana’s opposition leader open to stepping aside for consensus election candidate

In a major political development, Nigel Hughes, leader of Guyana's opposition Alliance for Change (AFC), has announced his willingness to withdraw from the 2025...
Belize Opposition Leader Shyne Barrow confident of defeating moves to oust him

Legal battle over Belize opposition UDP leadership continues

Despite the conclusion of Belize’s general elections, the legal battle over the leadership of the opposition United Democratic Party (UDP) remains unresolved. On Monday, both...
heatwaves climate crisis Caribbean

Caribbean braces for early heat season with increased drought

The Caribbean is expected to experience an early start to its annual heat season, with heat waves likely beginning as soon as April, according...
Haiti police union

Haiti gangs storm Mirebalais town, free 500 prisoners in deadly attack

In the early hours of Monday, March 31, the central Haitian town of Mirebalais became the latest target of the country’s escalating gang violence....
JAMAICAN WOMAN PINNACLE AWARDS 2025 HONOREES with Lyndon Taylor Founder and CEO Lyndon Taylor and Associates.jpg

History made at the inaugural Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards Gala

The inaugural Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards Gala made history on Saturday, March 29, at the prestigious Hilton Rose Hall Hotel in Montego Bay. Held in...
Bank of Jamaica (BOJ)

Bank of Jamaica reports 890% surge in internet banking fraud Since 2020

The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) has issued a stark warning over the alarming rise in internet banking fraud, which has increased by an astounding...
Bermuda Premier David Burt sacks two ministers in Cabinet reshuffle

Bermuda approves 18.8% pay raise for MPs and senators

Starting April 1, Bermuda's Members of Parliament (MPs) and Senators will see an 18.8% salary boost, the first such increase in 17 years, according...
St. Catherine labourer wins J$245 million Super Lotto jackpot

St. Catherine labourer wins J$245 million Super Lotto jackpot

A St. Catherine labourer has struck it big, winning the J$245 million Super Lotto jackpot. The lucky ticket, bearing the numbers 06, 10, 12,...
Former Guyana Finance Minister Winston Jordan

Former Guyana Finance Minister Winston Jordan faces misconduct charge

Guyana's former Minister of Finance Winston Jordan appeared before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Monday to face a new charge of misconduct in public...
Haiti's new PM Alix Didier Fils-Aimé names 18-member Cabinet

Haiti Prime Minister calls for stronger Constitution amid political instability

Haitian Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé has called on citizens to support a stronger Constitution as the country grapples with ongoing security and political...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES

Miami Gardens to host free Legal Aid Day for residents

Skip to content