Six major hotels now under construction in Barbados

Six new resorts are currently under construction across the island. (FP)
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Barbados is experiencing an “unprecedented employment surge” as six major hotel projects, totaling nearly BDS$1.8 billion in investment, are currently under construction, Minister in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs Ryan Straughn announced during Monday’s Budget speech.

The developments, he said, are set to generate over 4,000 permanent jobs alongside thousands of temporary construction roles, marking a historic moment for the nation’s tourism sector.

“Nowhere in the economic record of this country have we had six major hotels being constructed at the same time,” Straughn told Parliament, highlighting the administration’s “robust economic performance.”

The six projects include:

  • Pendry, Six Men’s ($300M; 74 rooms, 46 residences; 300 construction jobs, 250–300 permanent roles)
  • Indigo ($100M; 132 rooms; 250 construction jobs, 100 permanent roles)
  • Hyatt Ziva, Lower Bay Street ($186M; 387 suites; 1,200 construction jobs, 1,500 permanent roles)
  • Pierhead ($100M; 150 residences; 300 construction jobs, 400–500 permanent roles)
  • Royalton, Holetown ($300M; 220 suites and rooms; 700 construction jobs, 500 permanent roles)
  • Sandals’ Beaches, Heywoods ($800M; 532 suites; 1,700 construction jobs, 1,800 permanent roles)

Additionally, renovations are underway at four existing hotels—Colony Club (96 rooms), Crystal Cove (88 rooms), and Turtle Beach (162 rooms)—with staggered closures to minimize visitor disruption. Colony Club and Crystal Cove will reopen in July 2025 and February 2026, respectively, while Turtle Beach is slated for a May 2026 relaunch.

Straughn linked the construction boom to strong investor confidence and the island’s continued economic growth. He noted that Barbados has recorded “15 consecutive quarters of growth,” with tourism, business services, and construction driving a four percent GDP increase in 2024 compared to 2023.

“Within 18 months, there’s going to be a significant need for well-trained hotel workers if the growth trajectory is to be sustained,” he said, emphasizing the job opportunities being created.

“This is what business and investor confidence look like. And not just confidence—it is jobs, jobs, jobs,” he declared, drawing enthusiastic approval from government MPs.

The Central Bank governor is expected to formally confirm the economic growth figures next month.

