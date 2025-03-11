NewsCaribbeanBarbados

Barbados announces tax cuts, paternity leave, and more in 2025 budget

Barbados Minister in the Ministry of Finance, Ryan Straughn
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Barbadians are set to benefit from a host of social protections, economic relief measures, and long-term resilience strategies as Minister in the Ministry of Finance, Ryan Straughn, delivered his maiden Budget speech to Parliament on Monday.

In a wide-ranging three-and-a-half-hour presentation—his first since his appointment in 2018—Straughn outlined key initiatives, including VAT exemptions on essential goods, wage increases, expanded parental leave, and financial relief for pensioners.

Key 2025 budget highlights

Tax Breaks and Economic Relief

Straughn announced that ten additional essential items will now be VAT-exempt, adding to the 45 already covered under the Prices Compact. The government will also remove import duties and VAT on five types of fruit to ease the cost of living.

Pensioners received a significant boost, with an increase in their income tax threshold to $50,000, a move expected to cost the Treasury $3 million. Additionally, from 2025, pensioners will no longer pay withholding taxes on government securities investments.

Every Barbadian over the age of 18 who has contributed to the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) in the past year will receive a one-time, tax-free $300 “solidarity” allowance, funded by increased corporate tax revenues. This allowance will also extend to contributory and non-contributory pensioners and individuals receiving NIS invalidity benefits.

To support homeownership, a $5 million Home Improvement Fund will be established, offering microloans and grants to low-income homeowners for property upgrades.

Family and Workforce Protections

Straughn unveiled new policies to strengthen family support, including an automatic 2% annual increase in the national minimum wage starting January 1, 2025.

In a landmark move, Barbados will introduce statutory paternity leave for fathers and extend maternity leave for mothers. Importantly, mothers will no longer need to give birth in Barbados to qualify for maternity benefits—residency will suffice. Additionally, the maternity grant will be converted into a broader child grant, ensuring support for relatives, such as grandmothers, who take on caregiving roles.

Foster care stipends will also double to $200 per week per child starting April 1, aiming to encourage more families to participate in foster programs.

Infrastructure and Public Services

Residents of St. Lucy and St. Peter, who have long endured discolored water due to rusty mains, will see faster relief as the government accelerates a mains replacement program, cutting the timeline from 18 months to 12 months. Affected households will receive a monthly $32 ex-gratia payment starting April 1, totaling up to $2 million in government spending.

To boost household water security, the government will install 600-gallon water storage tanks for eligible households and extend customs duty and VAT waivers on storage tanks and water pumps until 2028.

Straughn also revealed plans for a residential treatment facility for children needing specialist care, set to open in the next financial year. Additionally, new daycare and residential facilities for elderly persons and adults with disabilities are planned for St. Philip and St. Thomas.

Debt Management and National Security

Reaffirming Barbados’s commitment to fiscal discipline, Straughn emphasized that the government remains focused on reducing its debt-to-GDP ratio.

“Contrary to claims, this government is not increasing debt… It has been consistently lowering debt,” he asserted, adding that any financial surplus this year would be directed toward further debt reduction.

National security will also receive a boost with the launch of a Cyber Security Operations Centre to enhance Barbados’s defenses against digital threats.

A Vision for the Future

Straughn closed his address by reaffirming the government’s commitment to economic resilience and social empowerment through strategic investment and policy reforms.

“This roadmap continues government’s objective of national and economic resilience predicated on digitisation,” he said. “It empowers ordinary Bajans… improving social cohesion.”

With measures aimed at tackling the cost of living, strengthening families, and driving economic stability, the 2024 Budget lays the groundwork for a more sustainable and inclusive future for Barbados.

