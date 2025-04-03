NewsCaribbeanGrenada

Scores of Grenadians affected by suspected Ponzi scheme

Hefty fines for persons convicted of operating Ponzi schemes in Trinidad and Tobago
By Joanne Clark

The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) of Grenada has confirmed that it is actively investigating a suspected Ponzi scheme that has resulted in significant financial losses for individuals across the country.

“If you believe you or someone you know may have been affected, please report it immediately,” the FIU urged in a press release issued Wednesday.

According to the FIU, members of the public were lured into the scheme with promises of high investment returns.

“They were encouraged to recruit others, with a promise of earning more through referrals. This is a classic sign of a Ponzi scheme, where new investors’ money is used to pay earlier ones — not from real profits,” the release stated.

Grenada government issues internet scam warning

Before the FIU’s announcement, the Office of the Prime Minister had issued a Public Advisory, warning citizens about the rise in internet scams targeting government officials, businesses, and the general public.

- Advertisement -

“The Office of the Prime Minister is urging the public to remain vigilant against the increasing number of internet scams targeting ministers of government, public officers, and businesses,” the advisory stated.

“Scammers are increasingly using sophisticated tactics and AI tools to exploit unsuspecting victims online. Protect yourself by being informed and cautious,” the release added.

According to the Cyber Security Incident Response Team (CSIRT) of Grenada, the country has been targeted by several Ponzi schemes in recent months.

One of the most prominent, Creators Alliance, reportedly began recruiting Grenadians in 2024. However, internet research indicates that the scheme may have originated in 2020.

“We began investigating Creators Alliance in late 2024 and posted the first warning on January 9, 2025,” said Jervis Dabreo of CSIRT Grenada.

More than 1,000 Grenadians are believed to have invested in the scheme, with some contributing amounts ranging from hundreds to thousands of U.S. dollars. Those affected include healthcare professionals, teachers, police officers, and members of faith-based organizations, Dabreo confirmed.

While the location of Creators Alliance’s headquarters remains unclear, Dabreo noted that each island had a different website address, making it difficult to trace.

“The website provided to the people in Grenada is different from what was given to those in St. Vincent or other islands,” he explained.

Multiple online schemes targeting Grenadians

The CSIRT has identified at least five other Ponzi-like online entities, including:

  • Ride BnB

  • Rain BnB

  • BullionX

The FIU’s investigation into these fraudulent schemes is ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone who has been affected to come forward.

More Stories

Sandals resorts

Trinidad government revives talks with Sandals for Tobago resort

The Trinidad and Tobago government has announced that discussions will take place early next week with Jamaica-based Sandals Resorts International to explore building a...
Guyana President Irfaan Ali receives UC Berkeley's Global Leadership Award

Guyana President Irfaan Ali receives UC Berkeley’s Global Leadership Award

Guyana President Dr. Irfaan Ali has been awarded the Global Leadership Award for Open Innovation (2024) by the University of California, Berkeley, recognizing his...
Jamaica Kamina Johnson Smith

Jamaica signs CARICOM agreement for enhanced regional cooperation

The Government of Jamaica has officially signed a landmark CARICOM agreement that will allow groups of Member States to advance deeper regional cooperation and...
Edmund Bartlett jamaica tourism

Tourism Minister Ed Bartlett attends OAS Congress in Washington, DC

Jamaica’s Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, is currently in Washington, DC for the 26th Inter-American Congress of Ministers and High-Level Authorities of Tourism, taking...
local-government-elections jamaica

Jamaica’s next general election: What the Constitution actually says

Jamaica's Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs Marlene Malahoo Forte has dismissed claims that Jamaica’s next general elections are constitutionally due by September 2025. “That...
CPFSA Chief Executive Officer Laurette Adams-Thomas

CPFSA investigates alleged sexual abuse incident at Jessie Ripoll Primary School in Kingston

The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) in Jamaica has launched an investigation into an alleged sexual abuse incident at Jessie Ripoll Primary...
cannabis

Dominica launches National Cannabis Advisory Committee

The Government of Dominica has officially launched the National Cannabis Advisory Committee, marking a significant step towards establishing a sustainable and well-regulated cannabis industry...
Donald Trump tariff

Caribbean nations react to US reciprocal tariffs announcement

Caribbean countries are assessing the potential economic fallout from sweeping new tariffs announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, with some governments seeking talks with...
Trinidad Attorney General

Trinidad attorney general seeks $4M in defamation case against opposition leader

Trinidad and Tobago's Attorney General Camille Robinson-Regis has formally requested $4 million in compensation from Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar for defamatory statements made during...
Confessed SSL fraudster Jean Ann Panton charged

Jean Ann Panton to stand trial in SSL fraud case May 2026

Jean Ann Panton, the lone accused in the multibillion-dollar fraud scandal at Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL), is set to stand trial on May...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Sandals resorts

Trinidad government revives talks with Sandals for Tobago resort

Skip to content