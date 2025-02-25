PNP pays tribute to ‘fearless’ attorney Valerie Neita-Robertson

Jamaica’s Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) has hailed Valerie Neita-Robertson, KC, as a “fearless advocate” and a dedicated champion of justice following her passing on Monday in the United States. The distinguished attorney and politician, who had been ailing for some time, died peacefully surrounded by her family at the age of 71.

Neita-Robertson, a stalwart in the legal profession, was elected PNP councilor for the Papine Division in the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation in 1986. She later represented the party as the candidate for Portland Western in the 2020 general election. The PNP praised her lifelong commitment to justice, the rule of law, and social equity.

PNP President and Opposition Leader Mark Golding expressed deep sorrow at her passing, stating, “Valerie’s unwavering dedication to justice and her significant contributions to our party and nation will forever be remembered.”

Jamaica Labour Party stalwart and Senate President Tom Tavares-Finson, KC, also paid tribute, acknowledging her dedication to legal advocacy: “Valerie was committed to the law and securing justice for her clients regardless of their background or station in life. She will be surely and sorely missed at the bar.”

PNP General Secretary Dr. Dayton Campbell highlighted her invaluable contributions: “Valerie Neita’s life was one of service—service to justice, to her community, and to the People’s National Party. She was a fearless advocate, a dedicated organizer, and a true believer in the principles of our movement. Her contributions, both as a representative and as a campaign strategist, have left an enduring impact on our party.”

Attorney and Opposition Spokesperson on Justice Senator Donna Scott-Mottley described Neita-Robertson as “a formidable legal mind and an unwavering champion of justice. Her sharp intellect, fearless advocacy, and deep commitment to the rule of law made her one of Jamaica’s most respected attorneys. Her contributions to the legal profession and to the pursuit of justice will not be forgotten.”

PNP Chairman Dr. Angela Brown Burke added, “As we mourn the loss of a remarkable woman, we honour her memory and extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones. We remain committed to upholding the values and principles that Comrade Valerie championed throughout her life.”

Tributes have also poured in on social media from lawyers, politicians, and colleagues. Former PNP President and Opposition Leader Dr. Peter Phillips described her as “not only a dear friend but also an accomplished lawyer, deeply committed to her country and the mission of nation-building.”

Born in Spanish Town, St. Catherine, Neita-Robertson grew up in Appleton, St. Elizabeth, alongside her five siblings. She later moved to Kingston after earning a scholarship to The Wolmer’s Trust High School for Girls. She pursued her legal studies at the University of the West Indies’ Cave Hill campus in Barbados before obtaining her legal education certification at the Norman Manley Law School in Kingston.

Her illustrious legal career spanned 47 years, beginning as a junior to esteemed attorneys Anthony Spaulding and Ian Ramsey, QC. In 2016, she was appointed King’s Counsel, a testament to her legal acumen and dedication to justice.

Valerie Neita-Robertson was renowned for her work in some of Jamaica’s most high-profile criminal trials. Among her many clients was dancehall star Vybz Kartel. Her peers widely respected her for her sharp wit and unwavering commitment to social justice.