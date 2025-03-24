Canada issues travel advisory for visitors to United States, joining several European countries

Canada has joined a growing list of countries issuing travel advisories for the United States, as the Trump administration intensifies immigration enforcement.

Canadian travelers are now being warned that failing to comply with new U.S. entry requirements could lead to penalties, fines, or even misdemeanor prosecution.

On Friday evening, the Canadian government updated its official travel guidance, advising visitors that they must register with U.S. authorities if they plan to stay in the country for more than 30 days. The advisory directs travelers to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) website to determine if they are required to register and how to do so.

Prior to this change, Canada citizens could visit the U.S. for up to six months without a visa, provided they declared their intended length of stay upon entry. There was no requirement for registration with U.S. authorities for longer stays. However, starting April 11, 2025, the U.S. government will begin enforcing a longstanding but previously unenforced rule requiring visitors planning to stay over 30 days to register with USCIS. This process includes submitting personal information and fingerprints for a background check.

The shift is part of broader efforts by the Trump administration to tighten border security and immigration oversight. The updated guidelines come as several European nations have also issued travel warnings regarding entry into the U.S.:

United Kingdom : British citizens are advised to strictly comply with all entry conditions, as failing to do so may lead to arrest or detention.

Germany : A travel advisory warns that Germans are not guaranteed entry to the U.S. even with a visa or entry waiver, following reports of several German nationals being detained.

Denmark : Danish authorities are specifically advising transgender travelers to contact the U.S. embassy in Copenhagen before traveling.

Finland: Similar to Denmark, Finland has issued a warning for transgender travelers heading to the U.S.

The changes reflect heightened immigration scrutiny under the Trump administration as the U.S. continues to enforce stricter border policies.