Victim shoots at armed robbers, kills one in Pompano Beach

By Micaiah Morgan

A would-be robber was killed after he was shot by his intended victim.

Broward Sheriff’s Office reported that at approximately 1:18 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20, Broward Regional Communications received reports of a shooting at the Envy Apartments located at 425 S.E. First Street in Pompano Beach.

When deputies arrived on the scene they found an adult male with a gunshot wound. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue also responded and transported the man to Broward Health North.  He died on Saturday, September 24.

A second adult subject, identified as the shooter, was detained by deputies, and cooperated with detectives.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the shooter and a witness were in the lobby of the building when they were approached by three armed and masked criminals who attempted to rob them. At that time, the robbery victim produced his handgun and shot at the suspects. The other two robbers remain at large.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact BSO Homicide Detective Mike Roque at 954-321-4242 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app.

