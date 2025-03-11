Today is Election Day in Broward and Palm Beach Counties

South Florida News

Signage identifies the International Longshoremen’s Local #1526 as a voting precinct on primary Election Day in Fort Lauderdale, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. (Amy Beth Bennett / South Florida Sun Sentinel)
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Residents in 17 cities, towns, and villages across Broward and Palm Beach counties are heading to the polls today to cast their votes in municipal elections. Voters will decide on local government races—some of which have been highly contested—as well as referendum questions, including proposed tax increases in certain communities.

I encourage all eligible voters in Coconut Creek, Deerfield Beach, Miramar, Pembroke Pines, and Sea Ranch Lakes to participate in their municipal elections. These elections are just as critical as any other because they determine the leadership that will shape the future of their communities,” Broward Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott said in a statement.

Where municipal elections are taking place

In Broward County, voters in Coconut Creek, Deerfield Beach, Miramar, Pembroke Pines, and Sea Ranch Lakes are electing officials and voting on local issues.

Read: Caribbean National Weekly endorses three candidates for Miramar City Commission: Yvette Colbourne (Seat 2 – incumbent), Carson “Eddy” Edwards (Seat 4), and Avril Cherasard (Seat 3).

In Palm Beach County, elections are being held in Boynton Beach, Golf, Highland Beach, Jupiter, Lake Park, Lake Worth Beach, Lantana, Loxahatchee Groves, Pahokee, Palm Beach Gardens, Riviera Beach, and Royal Palm Beach.

Only registered voters within these municipalities are eligible to participate. Those residing in unincorporated areas, even if their mailing address lists a city, cannot vote in these elections. This is particularly relevant in Palm Beach County, which has a larger unincorporated area than Broward.

Key information for voters

  • Election Day: Tuesday, March 11, 2025
  • Polling Hours: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Where to Vote: Voters can find their assigned polling locations at BrowardVotes.gov.
  • Voter ID Requirements: Florida law requires voters to present a current, valid photo ID with a signature. A full list of acceptable IDs is available on the elections website.
  • Election Results: Results will begin streaming at 7:00 p.m. on Election Night and will be updated frequently as precincts report.

Vote-by-mail ballots

  • Deadline: Ballots must be received by the Supervisor of Elections by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.
  • Drop-off Locations: Voters can submit their ballots at official drop boxes at Supervisor of Elections branch offices until 7:00 p.m.
  • Signature Requirement: Ballots must be signed in the designated area marked with a red “X.”

Each municipality has its own governing body, with elections run according to its charter and ordinances. Some cities require a runoff election if no candidate secures a majority of votes. If necessary, runoff elections will be held on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

Residents unsure about their eligibility can check their voter registration card or contact the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections at (561) 656-6200.

