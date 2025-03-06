South Florida News

Miramar heads to the polls: March 11, 2025 municipal elections

miramar municipal elections
By Sheri-kae McLeod

On March 11, 2025, voters in Miramar will head to the polls for the city’s municipal elections, an important opportunity to elect leaders who will shape the future of this vibrant community.

Four other municipalities in Broward County (Coconut Creek, Deerfield Beach, Pembroke Pines, and Sea Ranch Lakes) will also hold elections, as well as 12 municipalities in Palm Beach County.

The deadline to request a Vote-by-Mail ballot was February 27, 2025, with ballots required to be returned by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day. Municipal elections determine the leadership at the local level, including critical decisions on community services, zoning laws, infrastructure projects, and taxation. In some cases, voters may also decide on referendum questions, such as tax increases or changes to municipal charters.

Please remember that polling locations for municipal elections may differ from those used in countywide elections, so voters should watch for notifications about any changes to their polling places.

Caribbean National Weekly proudly endorses three exceptional candidates for Miramar City Commission: Yvette Colbourne (Seat 2 – incumbent), Carson “Eddy” Edwards (Seat 4), and Avril Cherasard (Seat 3)—each with a shared vision for progress, inclusivity, and community-driven leadership.

Yvette Colbourne: A Legacy of Service and Proven Leadership

Yvette Colbourne, seeking re-election for Seat 2, has served the city of Miramar for over 11 years, including two terms as Vice Mayor. A Jamaican descendant born in Panama, Colbourne has lived in Miramar for 32 years and boasts a rich record of public service. She has worked to lower taxes, secure millions for infrastructure improvements, and launch events such as the Miramar Latin Music Festival and Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Evening. Her leadership extends beyond Miramar, serving on multiple national boards and advocating for a unified community with her “One Miramar” vision.

Carson “Eddy” Edwards: Business Leader and Cultural Advocate

Carson “Eddy” Edwards, a candidate for Seat 4, has contributed over 30 years of service to Miramar. As the Managing Partner of Stingez Night Club and co-founder of the Jamaican Jerk Festival, Edwards has been instrumental in boosting Miramar’s economy and cultural scene. His campaign emphasizes affordable housing, local business empowerment, and sustainable development. Edwards has received numerous accolades, including the Lignum Vitae Award and Congressional Recognition for his exceptional community service.

Avril Cherasard: Champion for Affordable Housing and Community Growth

Avril Cherasard, running for Seat 3, is a passionate civil servant and community leader. Originally from the Bahamas, Cherasard has dedicated her career to public service and community advocacy. A member of the Miramar Affordable Housing Committee and president of the Kiwanis Club of East Pines Miramar, Cherasard’s platform centers on affordable housing, youth and senior programs, and economic development. Her vision for Miramar is one where all families have the opportunity to succeed and thrive.

With the election just around the corner, Miramar residents are encouraged to participate and make their voices heard. Don’t miss the chance to vote on March 11, 2025, and help shape the city’s future!

