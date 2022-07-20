Stone Love Movement and Jamaica 60th Comes to the City of Miramar

The sound system culture will take center stage in Miramar as Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis presents the exciting celebration of Jamaica 60th Pre- Independence Day Fete with Stone Love Movement on Friday, August 5, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. at the Miramar Multi-Service Complex located at 6700 Miramar Parkway.

Stone Love Movement, which is also celebrating its 50th anniversary of sound system culture and entertainment to the world will be led by noted dancehall selector “Geefus”.

There is much to be appreciated in sound clash culture. This tradition traces its roots back to 1950s Jamaica when systems like Tom the Great Sebastian and Duke Reid’s the Trojan clashed in Kingston. For decades, sound systems would travel far and wide, to champion their crew and ‘kill’ their opponents, notably with dubplates courtesy of some of the most gifted voices in Reggae and Dancehall.

- Advertisement -

This celebration is free for everyone to come and enjoy. Food, drinks, and souvenirs will be available for purchase. Music provided by I-Star Sound System along with DJ X-Quad, Mickey-D Xpress, DJ Agent Movement, and more!

“As a proud Jamaican, I am honored to present this Independence Day fête to my Miramar community, my fellow Jamaicans, and those who want to learn more about the Jamaican culture,” says Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis. “This event signifies our rich heritage and reminds us of our dynamic cultural upbringing. I welcome everyone to join me at this celebration.”

To register, visit MiramarJam60.eventbrite.com. For information, call (954)-602-3156.