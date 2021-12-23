South Florida is Set to Get a New Area Code

The 305 area code, a moniker for South Florida, specifically Miami, will soon have no new users according to the Florida Public Service Commission.

On Tuesday, officials revealed that both the 305 and 786 area codes used in Miami and Monroe countries will soon be used up. The commission said they expect the codes to be exhausted by the first quarter of 2024.

The 305, assigned in 1947, was Florida’s original statewide area code. Now it’s one of 22 phone codes in the state.

South Florida’s second area code, 786, was added in 1998.

Public Service Commissioners are expected to vote on the area-code issue on February 1, 2022, said commission Public Utility Analyst Sakina Deas. Commission staff members are expected to make recommendations for the new area code in January.

Just last week, it was also announced that Palm Beach County, which has used the 561 area code for almost 25 years, will start using the new area code next summer.