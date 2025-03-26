South Florida News

Several Cuban immigrants arrested by US Border Patrol in Florida Keys

By Sheri-kae McLeod

Seven undocumented migrants, including multiple Cuban immigrants, were arrested in the Florida Keys on Monday following a multi-agency enforcement operation led by the U.S. Border Patrol, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the Key West Police Department, and the Florida Department of Corrections.

The arrests were made after the migrants, who had previous convictions for serious offenses, were apprehended.

Among the individuals arrested were:

  • A Cuban national convicted of elder abuse

  • A Cuban national convicted of trafficking methamphetamine

  • A Cuban national convicted of trafficking oxycodone

In addition, a Guatemalan national with a conviction for driving under the influence, resulting in serious injury to another person, was also apprehended.

This latest operation follows an earlier one in early March, which led to the arrest of 10 undocumented immigrants in the Keys, many of whom were convicted sex offenders. Federal authorities are stepping up efforts to target criminal illegal immigrants, and this operation is part of those broader enforcement actions.

The arrests also coincide with a recent announcement from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) that it will revoke the humanitarian parole status for approximately 532,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans who arrived in the U.S. since October 2022.

In addition to the Florida Keys arrests, a Cuban national was among 81 undocumented immigrants arrested during a multi-agency enforcement operation in Kentucky from March 10 to 14, led by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The Miami Herald also reported that at least 18 Cuban immigrants have been detained during scheduled immigration appointments in South Florida.

“No longer will criminal illegal aliens hide in the shadows of bureaucracy,” said Jeffrey Dinise, Chief Patrol Agent of the Miami Border Patrol Sector. “ In the State of Florida, we have removed the dividing lines between local, state, and federal jurisdictions standing united as law enforcement officers to safeguard our communities and protect our nation from criminal illegal aliens. I am proud of our dedicated Border Patrol agents and law enforcement partners, who are committed to public safety, and our border security mission.”

The arrested migrants have been processed and transferred into ICE custody for further proceedings.

